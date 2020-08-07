U.S. tariffs on Canadian aluminum will raise costs for U.S. firms- U.S. Chamber of Commerce

U.S. tariffs on Canadian aluminum will raise costs for U.S. firms- U.S. Chamber of CommerceReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-08-2020 02:04 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 02:03 IST
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Thursday warned that a decision by President Donald Trump to reimpose 10% tariffs on some Canadian aluminum products would raise costs for U.S. manufacturers.
"The administration's move to reimpose tariffs on aluminum from Canada is a step in the wrong direction," said Myron Brilliant, head of international affairs for the U.S. industry group. "These tariffs will raise costs for American manufacturers, are opposed by most U.S. aluminum producers, and will draw retaliation against U.S. exports."
