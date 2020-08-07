PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 7

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Government to spend 200 mln stg on helping GB goods flow to N Ireland https://on.ft.com/3gDKbLx UK officials urge ministers to relax US travel restrictions https://on.ft.com/3gzLATx

Diageo in dispute with LVMH over champagne dividend https://on.ft.com/30EtQkp Overview

The UK government will initially spend 200 million pounds ($262.64 million) on a new service to help businesses in Northern Ireland comply with the bureaucratic costs of transporting goods from Great Britain post Brexit. Senior British trade officials are requesting ministers to relax restrictions on travel to the United States, saying blanket enforcement of quarantine measures risks harming UK business.

UK-based distiller Diageo Plc has started arbitration proceedings against the French luxury group LVMH over a 181-million-euro dividend the company says it is owed by the pair's high-end joint venture Moët Hennessy. ($1 = 0.7615 pounds)

(Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)