ETMONEY launches India's Favourite Investment product, Fixed Deposits, assuring up to 7.35% returns

• Partners with Bajaj Finance and adds a holistic touch to the wide range of investment offerings available on its platform • FDs on ETMONEY can be booked in a completely paperless manner, right from mobile within minutes NEW DELHI, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with its promise to serve the country's investors with the most diverse range of investment options, the country's largest online wealth management app, ETMONEY has partnered with Bajaj Finance to offer hassle-free, online Fixed Deposits. The latest offering will allow investors an easy investment opportunity with assured returns of up to 7.35 percent. Indians have always prefered fixed deposits over other financial instruments owing to its reliability of being a safe investment option. However, with FD rates offered by banks falling over the last couple of years, most Indians are now earning returns that barely beat inflation. With ETMONEY's FD offering, millions of Indian investors now have an option to earn higher returns compared to many bank FDs.

The offering also comes with a host of features such as, flexible interest payouts, tenures ranging from 12 to 60 months, and higher interest rates for senior citizens. The convenience of investing using ETMONEY in a seamless & 100% paperless manner along with the safety of this investment instrument can help millions of Indian investors plan their short-term financial goals with confidence. Speaking on the launch of Fixed Deposits on its platform, ETMONEYFounder-CEO Mukesh Kalra said, "Fixed deposits have been an indispensable investment option for hundreds of millions of Indian families for over half-a-century. In these uncertain times, we intend to bring safety & assurance via high interest FDs from Bajaj & enable Indians to grow their savings seamlessly. We're glad to have been able to do it end-to-end, from concept to launch, amidst pandemic." About ETMONEY ETMONEY is India's largest app for financial services that is simplifying the financial journey of new-age Indians. Consumers use ETMONEY to invest in Zero-commission Direct mutual funds for Free, protect their families with unique Insurance solutions & use ETMONEY Credit Card to take instant loans at low-cost. Growing at 350% yearly, combined with multiple innovative solutions, it has grown to 7Mn users from more than 1300+ Indian cities and is driving more than $500Mn of non-payment annual transaction volume on its platform.

