Left Menu
Development News Edition

ETMONEY launches India's Favourite Investment product, Fixed Deposits, assuring up to 7.35% returns

• Partners with Bajaj Finance and adds a holistic touch to the wide range of investment offerings available on its platform • FDs on ETMONEY can be booked in a completely paperless manner, right from mobile within minutes NEW DELHI, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with its promise to serve the country's investors with the most diverse range of investment options, the country's largest online wealth management app, ETMONEY has partnered with Bajaj Finance to offer hassle-free, online Fixed Deposits.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 10:15 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 10:15 IST
ETMONEY launches India's Favourite Investment product, Fixed Deposits, assuring up to 7.35% returns

• Partners with Bajaj Finance and adds a holistic touch to the wide range of investment offerings available on its platform • FDs on ETMONEY can be booked in a completely paperless manner, right from mobile within minutes NEW DELHI, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with its promise to serve the country's investors with the most diverse range of investment options, the country's largest online wealth management app, ETMONEY has partnered with Bajaj Finance to offer hassle-free, online Fixed Deposits. The latest offering will allow investors an easy investment opportunity with assured returns of up to 7.35 percent. Indians have always prefered fixed deposits over other financial instruments owing to its reliability of being a safe investment option. However, with FD rates offered by banks falling over the last couple of years, most Indians are now earning returns that barely beat inflation. With ETMONEY's FD offering, millions of Indian investors now have an option to earn higher returns compared to many bank FDs.

The offering also comes with a host of features such as, flexible interest payouts, tenures ranging from 12 to 60 months, and higher interest rates for senior citizens. The convenience of investing using ETMONEY in a seamless & 100% paperless manner along with the safety of this investment instrument can help millions of Indian investors plan their short-term financial goals with confidence. Speaking on the launch of Fixed Deposits on its platform, ETMONEYFounder-CEO Mukesh Kalra said, "Fixed deposits have been an indispensable investment option for hundreds of millions of Indian families for over half-a-century. In these uncertain times, we intend to bring safety & assurance via high interest FDs from Bajaj & enable Indians to grow their savings seamlessly. We're glad to have been able to do it end-to-end, from concept to launch, amidst pandemic." About ETMONEY ETMONEY is India's largest app for financial services that is simplifying the financial journey of new-age Indians. Consumers use ETMONEY to invest in Zero-commission Direct mutual funds for Free, protect their families with unique Insurance solutions & use ETMONEY Credit Card to take instant loans at low-cost. Growing at 350% yearly, combined with multiple innovative solutions, it has grown to 7Mn users from more than 1300+ Indian cities and is driving more than $500Mn of non-payment annual transaction volume on its platform.

PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Sri Lanka President Rajapaksa's political alliance won two-third majority in parliament polls

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksas party and its allies won an overwhelming two-thirds majority in a parliament election, results showed on Friday, giving him the power to enact sweeping changes to the constitution.The governing Sri L...

Bihar govt in SC seeks dismissal of actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea for transfer of Patna FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Bihar govt in SC seeks dismissal of actress Rhea Chakrabortys plea for transfer of Patna FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput death case....

Files by Google adds new privacy feature to protect personal content

Files by Google, an app that helps users free up space, manage content, and share files on their phones, has launched a new privacy feature, Safe Folder, to keep personal content including important documents, images, videos, and audio file...

Soccer-Beijing, Guangzhou stay perfect in CSL

Beijing Guoans Alan Carvalho opened his account for the club as they eased past Tianjin Teda 3-1 in the Chinese Super League CSL to maintain their 100 start to the season. Brazilian-born striker Carvalho -- who is a naturalised Chinese citi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020