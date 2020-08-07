Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-WeChat owner Tencent investments in the United States and beyond

*Snap Inc: Tencent bought 12% of the messaging app operator in 2017. *Reddit Inc: The social media platform raised $300 million in 2019 in a funding round led by Tencent resulting in a market valuation of $3 billion.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 10:40 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 10:40 IST
FACTBOX-WeChat owner Tencent investments in the United States and beyond

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued an executive order banning U.S. transactions involving Chinese social media and video game leader Tencent Holdings Ltd , owner of messaging app WeChat, on national security grounds.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross is set to identify transactions covered by the order, which starts in 45 days. Below is a list of some of Tencent's biggest U.S. and international investments:

UNITED STATES *Tesla Inc: Tencent bought 5% of the electric vehicle maker for $1.78 billion in 2017. Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk has called Tencent "an investor and adviser to Tesla".

*Riot Games: Tencent bought a majority stake in the Los Angeles-based "League of Legends" game developer in 2011 and made it fully owned in 2015. *Activision Blizzard Inc: Tencent has a minority stake in the owner of the "Call of Duty" franchise. Tencent last year launched "Call of Duty Mobile" and has seen 45 million downloads in the United States, Tower Sensor data showed.

*Epic Games: Tencent acquired a minority stake in 2012. *Snap Inc: Tencent bought 12% of the messaging app operator in 2017.

*Reddit Inc: The social media platform raised $300 million in 2019 in a funding round led by Tencent resulting in a market valuation of $3 billion. INTERNATIONAL

*Spotify Technology SA: The Swedish music streaming firm and Tencent Music Entertainment Group bought minority stakes in each other ahead of the former's 2018 stock market listing in New York. *Universal Music Group: French media conglomerate Vivendi SA in 2019 said it had finalised the sale of 10% of the world's largest music label to a Tencent-led consortium, which also had the option to buy up to 10% more by January 2021 on the same price basis. The deal gave Tencent more access to U.S. artists such as Taylor Swift and Kanye West.

*U.S. listed firms: Tencent owns stakes in Bilibili Inc , Sogou Inc, Huya Inc, Douyu International Holdings Ltd, JD.com Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Vipshop Holdings Ltd, Nio Inc and Futu Holdings Ltd.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: Formula One champions Mercedes confirm Bottas for 2021; Murray, Clijsters receive U.S. Open wildcard entries and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Tiger adjusting to a new normal at spectator-free PGA ChampionshipTiger Woods said the absence of an adoring and raucous crowd at the PGA Championship on Thursday was part of the new norm...

Blood test may point to patients at higher risk for COVID-19 deterioration, death

George Washington University GW researchers found five biomarkers, medical indicators found in the blood, associated with higher odds of clinical deterioration and death in COVID-19 patients. The findings have been published in the journal ...

Indian telcos' revenue grows strongly defying coronavirus: Fitch

Indian telecom operators reported strong revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation EBITDA growth in the three months ending June Q1 FY21 due to tariff growth and higher data usage, defying the economic slowd...

IAS First to Integrate with Google Ads Data Hub for Viewability and Brand Safety, Bringing Advertisers Privacy-Centric Metrics Across YouTube

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 7, 2020 PRNewswire -- Integral Ad Science IAS, the global leader in digital ad verification, today announced it is the first verification company to integrate with Google Ads Data Hub ADH, Googles privacy-focused data pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020