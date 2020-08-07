Left Menu
Development News Edition

OnePlus and PUBG MOBILE Team Up to Deliver Exclusive 90 FPS Experience for Mobile Gamers

OnePlus Continues to Elevate Mobile Gameplay on Fast and Smooth Flagship Smartphones SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePlus, a global mobile technology company, today announced it is partnering with PUBG MOBILE to bring the world's first 90 FPS gaming experience to the popular tactical tournament game on OnePlus devices.

PTI | Shenzhen | Updated: 07-08-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 11:07 IST
OnePlus and PUBG MOBILE Team Up to Deliver Exclusive 90 FPS Experience for Mobile Gamers

OnePlus Continues to Elevate Mobile Gameplay on Fast and Smooth Flagship Smartphones SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OnePlus, a global mobile technology company, today announced it is partnering with PUBG MOBILE to bring the world's first 90 FPS gaming experience to the popular tactical tournament game on OnePlus devices. Gamers using a OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus 7T series or OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone will have exclusive access to PUBG MOBILE at 90 FPS from August 6 to September 6. This exclusive experience is available to OnePlus users worldwide, excluding Mainland China, Japan, and Korea. "OnePlus is very close with our community of tech enthusiasts, so we know that mobile gamers are looking for a more immersive and smoother experience. That's exactly what we are delivering with this exclusive 90 FPS experience with PUBG MOBILE, one of the world's most downloaded mobile games," said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus. "We will continue pushing mobile gaming to new levels through our industry-leading displays, powerful performance, and fast and smooth overall user experience." With the company's latest gaming partnership highlighting high refresh rate gaming, OnePlus users will be the first in the world to experience 90 FPS gameplay on PUBG MOBILE. The 90 FPS advantage is especially evident while panning, using a scope, running, and searching for other players at a distance. PUBG MOBILE players everywhere can now enjoy the game at a level of gameplay speed and smoothness only available from OnePlus devices during the exclusivity period from August 6 to September 6.

Since introducing the industry's first 90 Hz 2K display on the OnePlus 7 Pro and the even smoother 120 Hz display on the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus has become a leader in high refresh rate display technology. Combining the latest technology and software, including 120 Hz refresh rates, Snapdragon 865 CPU, Adreno 650 GPU, and Fnatic Mode on OxygenOS, OnePlus devices deliver an unparalleled mobile gaming experience. In addition, with Warp Charge technology, OnePlus users can charge their devices at full speed without overheating even while gaming. About OnePlus OnePlus is a global mobile technology company challenging conventional concepts of technology. Created around the "Never Settle" mantra, OnePlus creates exquisitely designed devices with premium build quality and high-performance hardware. OnePlus thrives on cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its community of users and fans.

For more information, please visit OnePlus.com. About PUBG MOBILE PUBG MOBILE is based on PLAYERUNKNOWN'S BATTLEGROUNDS, the phenomenon that took the world of interactive entertainment by storm in 2017. Up to 100 players parachute onto a remote island to battle in a winner-takes-all showdown. Players must locate and scavenge their own weapons, vehicles and supplies, and defeat every player in a visually and tactically rich battleground that forces players into a shrinking play zone. For more information, please visit the official PUBG MOBILE accounts on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224905/OnePlus_PUBG_MOBILE.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

CPL teams confirm squads for upcoming season

Ahead of the start of the Caribbean Premier League CPL 2020, the teams on Friday confirmed the squads for the tournament with all players and coaching staff now in Trinidad and Tobago. The whole CPL cohort will be in strict quarantine for t...

Swiss govt signs agreement with Moderna for COVID-19 vaccine

Switzerland has signed an agreement with Moderna to secure early access to the COVID-19 vaccine the U.S. biotech company is developing, the government said on Friday. Switzerland will get 4.5 million doses of the vaccine, enough to vaccinat...

UPDATE 1-Philippines records most coronavirus cases in eastern Asia after new surge

The Philippines on Thursday recorded another jump in coronavirus cases to overtake neighbouring Indonesia as the country with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in the eastern part of Asia.A recent surge in cases of the vir...

Officer's killing: Report finds violations in parole case

The Virginia Parole Board and its former chairwoman violated state law and its own policies and procedures in the case of a man convicted decades ago of killing a Richmond police officer, the states government watchdog agency said in a repo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020