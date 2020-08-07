GE Healthcare and NTTF partner to offer courses for healthcare technician roles

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to address the challenges of education and employment in the country, GE Healthcare Institute and Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF) have joined hands to bridge the skill gap in India by offering courses for various healthcare technician roles. GE Healthcare, through its education wing GEHCI (GE Healthcare Institute) is committed to working for a healthier society and has been working on initiatives to create employability for the youth of the country. NTTF is a premier institute for technical skilling with pan India presence. The two organizations have signed an MOU through which they will now offer courses for the roles of Cardiac Care Technician, Operation Theatre Technician and X-Ray Technician. Through this collaboration, the partners hope to bring a niche set of state-of-the-art courses to allow industry-ready and socially sensitive professionals to enter the healthcare sector.

Students will get to learn from NTTF's 60 years' experience in providing world-class technical education along with the best infrastructure and educators from Industry leader GE Healthcare with one of the best learning content developed over the years. Pilot program will be launched in Bangalore, Karnataka and will later be scaled to other southern Indian states.

Programmes offered : 1 Cardiac Care Technician 2 Operation Theater Technician 3 X Ray Technician Eligibility: • Age: Above 18 years • PU/12th std (Science stream)/Graduates (any stream) with PU/12th Science/HSC (Science) Batch size: 30 students/course Duration of the course: 1 year (6 months in classroom followed by 6 months internship at leading hospitals) The course is scheduled to begin from October 2020. Placements: Complete placement support will be provided upon successful completion of course.

Program location: NETTUR TECHNICAL TRAINING FOUNDATION NTTF Electronic city Centre, 40/40A, Electronic City post, Hosur Road, Bangalore 560 100, Karnataka skilldevelopment@nttf.co.in Phone 080 426235449 Mobile +91-9916133105 About GE Healthcare GE Healthcare is the $16.7 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE: GE). As a leading global medical technology and digital solutions innovator, GE Healthcare enables clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services, supported by its Edison intelligence platform. With over 100 years of healthcare industry experience and around 50,000 employees globally, the company operates at the center of an ecosystem working toward precision health, digitizing healthcare, helping drive productivity and improve outcomes for patients, providers, health systems and researchers around the world. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin and Insights , or visit our website www.gehealthcare.in/ for more information.GE Healthcare aims to reach the 5.8 billion people in the emerging world with little to no access to healthcare through the development of disruptive, low-cost technologies and healthcare delivery systems. With the vision to improve access to quality and affordable health around the world, GEHCI will work with governments, clinicians, private operators and NGOs to deliver valuable training and up-skilling solutions aimed at improving outcomes for health systems and patients. The team was founded to provide continuous training to healthcare professionals across the world. With this aim to provide skill-enhancement programs for HCPs, GE Healthcare Institute has already launched over 25 programs in multiple care areas including radiology, cardiology, critical care, fetal medicine and leadership training across Africa, India and South-East Asia in over 10 locations.

About NTTF Nettur Technical Training Foundation (NTTF) established in the year 1959 (Sec 8 organisation), spread across India in 16 states. NTTF has been contributing to technical skill development of Indian youth and nation building for the last 60 years. NTTF has PAN India operation in 60+ locations and trains 20,000+ students at any time. NTTF offers technical Short Term, Advanced Certificate, Diploma, Post Diploma and Postgraduate programs for the last six decades. www.nttftrg.com