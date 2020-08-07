Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air India allowing travel agents to sell seats only on select Vande Bharat flights, alleges TAAI

Air India is allowing travel agents to sell seats only on select flights under the Vande Bharat Mission and "other inventories have been blocked", the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) has alleged.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 12:57 IST
Air India allowing travel agents to sell seats only on select Vande Bharat flights, alleges TAAI

Air India is allowing travel agents to sell seats only on select flights under the Vande Bharat Mission and "other inventories have been blocked", the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) has alleged. In a statement late on Thursday night, it alleged that at a juncture when economies are trying to revive and come back on their feet, Air India continues to play "monopolistic".

"After our repeated request to your good-selves, agents were permitted to book on the GDS (global distribution system), but now inventories have been blocked and selective sectors are only being permitted. This is totally unfair and biased," it added. The TAAI has over 2,500 travel agent companies as its members.

"We once again request you (Civil Aviation Ministry and Air India) to ensure that accredited member travel agents are given due respect and permitted to promote and sell airline seats... on all sectors that are being operated by Air India under the Vande Bharat Mission," it said. Moreover, Air India should withdraw its statements asking the passengers to report any issue of overcharging by travel agents for flights under Vande Bharat Mission.

"Such communications (of Air India) are demeaning to our member agents in the trade who you call 'Travel Partners'." The TAAI has written two letters on this matter -- one on July 30 and another on August 6 -- to the Civil Aviation Ministry and Air India. On July 29, Air India had said on Twitter that passengers booking tickets through travel agents on international flights operating under the Vande Bharat Mission must not pay more than the fares mentioned on Air India's website.

It had added: "Passengers facing any issue of overcharging by travel agents may kindly write to us on gmsm@airindia.in." Scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in India since March 23 amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, since May 6, special international flights were being operated by Air India under the Vande Bharat Mission to help people stranded abroad reach their destinations. Private carriers too have operated a certain number of flights under this mission.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal launches Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy, says it will boost economy

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday launched Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy under which his government will waive registration fee and road tax, and provide incentive of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for new cars in the national capital. Addressing...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks end four-day winning streak as U.S.-China tensions grow

World stocks ended four days of gains on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump cranked up simmering tensions with China by banning U.S. transactions with two popular Chinese apps, Tencents WeChat and ByteDances Tiktok.Chinese stocks led ...

Macron promises help, Beirut residents vent fury at leaders

Residents of Beirut vented their fury at Lebanons leaders Thursday during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, blaming them for the deadly explosion that ravaged the capital. Shouting Revolution they crowded around the visiting lead...

Final call on Mahakumbh Mela to be taken after meeting Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday said the final decision regarding next years Mahakumbh Mela will be taken after a discussion with the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, which is authorised to take the final call. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020