upGrad Launches Schemes to Make Higher Education Accessible to Bharat

From 'Dharavi to Deakin’ Global Education has been made affordable, as learners can now earn Degrees, Diplomas, and Certificates at an easy instalment starting at INR 10,000 per month Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India upGrad, India’s largest online higher education company, which offers national and international university-certified programs at an average price point of INR 2.5 Lakhs, in a recent move, announced pricing options, that will allow the 100 million working population across the country to start a Degree, Diploma, and Certificate programs with payment instalments of INR 10,000 per month and upwards. upGrad has tied up with the leading EMI financing platform ZestMoney, and fintech companies like LiquiLoans, Eduvanz, and Propelld, to extend these monthly instalments. Easy credit card EMIs are also included from the leading Indian-National private and public banks like Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda and are also available on American Express credit cards.

“Quality LifeLongLearning that makes you employable is not a privilege for the affluent but a necessity for every working professional whether she or he is 28 or 48 years of age, and also those whose purchasing power has been drastically impacted since the outbreak. It’s time, we as the learning evangelists with the most diverse range of courses for careers of today and tomorrow, fortify the future of the country which will house 1 in every 5 working professionals in the near future. By making premium and industry-relevant education affordable, we aim to get 10x the number of learners we have, as the fence-sitters who had shelved their upskilling decision due to monetary reasons will now, convert,” said Arjun Mohan, CEO - India, upGrad. The easy financing options are available across domains including Data, Management, Technology, and BFSI (Insurance) programs that upGrad offers. The current palette will now include over 90 online programs spanning data, digital, management, AI & ML, and Law.

Mohan quips that upGrad's vision will enable the brand to become the legendary 'Pied Piper' of LifeLongLearning, who will rally the 100 million working population across strata to enable India to become the 'global knowledge superpower'. About upGrad upGrad is India's largest online higher education company. Founded in early 2015, upGrad has on-boarded over 30K paid learners and impacted more than half a million individuals globally, within a short span of 5 years.

upGrad provides online programs in the areas of Data Science, Technology, Management and Law to college students, working professionals and enterprises. These programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with top-notch universities like IIT Madras, IIIT Bangalore, MICA, NMIMS Global Access, Jindal Global Law School, Duke CE, Deakin University, Liverpool John Moores University and others. With an 80% program completion rate, robust tech platform, outcome-based learning approach, industry-relevant curriculum, finest university credentials, strong mentorship, and steadfast placement support, upGrad has established its position as the leader in the Indian education system. upGrad, through a virtual hiring drive offers its existing users/alumni an opportunity to interview with 300+ hiring partners ensuring successful career outcomes.

IIIT Bangalore and upGrad's PG Diploma in Data Science is India’s first-ever PG Diploma to be recommended and validated by the National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM). The program is India's largest Data Science program with over 10,000 alumni & learner-base, which now provides learners with certification from NASSCOM FutureSkills, thereby making the program aligned to Government approved National Occupational Standards (NOS) to facilitate the upskilling of India’s IT workforce and make them abreast of the new-age skills. Through this first-of-its-kind collaboration, upGrad joins NASSCOM’s mission to make India a hub for innovation and a global hotspot for a skilled talent pool. upGrad has been awarded the title of ‘Best Tech for Education’ by IAMAI in 2019. upGrad received the ‘Best Education Brands’ award by Economic Times in 2018, Most Innovative Companies in India' by Fast Company in 2017 and has made it to LinkedIn’s ‘Top 25 Startups’ two years in a row in 2018 and 2019.

