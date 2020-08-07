Left Menu
Development News Edition

Echojoy launches India's first WhatsApp based multi-brand digital gift cards

Echojoy, a work-from-home based start-up, announced India's first WhatsApp based multi-brand Digital Gift, built on deep-tech solutions. It's a Gift card with a twist.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-08-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 15:46 IST
Echojoy launches India's first WhatsApp based multi-brand digital gift cards
Happy Birthday Card. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Echojoy, a work-from-home based start-up, announced India's first WhatsApp based multi-brand Digital Gift, built on deep-tech solutions. It's a Gift card with a twist. As software permeates every aspect of our lives, Echojoy looks to leverage technology to make Gifting personal, impactful and relevant to our new digital lives. The Echojoy Digital Gift is highly flexible to allow giftee to shop at leading stores like Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa etc. for the products she/he desires. They plan to add more partner brands from other sectors like education, gaming, food and experiences to give a wider choice to consumers. The Gifter derives immense satisfaction that his/her Gift is fun and useful to the Giftee.

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the company is working with several NGOs to encourage people to support a noble cause through Gifting. Echojoy has tied up with NGOs like Action Aid and Kriti Kala who work for the betterment of women, children and the environment. With the vision of 'Gifting with a Heart' in mind, Echojoy gives the Giftee and Gifter an option to support a cause of their choice using part of the Gift amount, earning Good Karma honors for the Giftee. The start-up hopes to revolutionize the gifting culture amongst the millennials by being available on-demand and be relevant. As people spend more and more time on WhatsApp and Zoom with friends and family and celebrate special events on them, Gifting option which can enhance these virtual occasions and create memories is needed.

Echojoy fits right it and offers a wide variety of Digital Gift plus Greeting cards with customized greeting messages for all occasions such as birthdays, weddings, expressions, new beginnings, job anniversaries as well as seasonal and festive gift cards. "We noticed how there was an increase in people opting to give Gift vouchers over Gift money/Gifts, especially at weddings & other important events of life. We realized that making that whole experience fun, personal can help make happier memories than a mundane gift or cash. Thus we came up with Echojoy Digital Gift. It is available both in beautiful Digital and Physical forms," said Ram Gollamudi, Co-founder, Echojoy.

"Millions of social events happen every day across India in our daily lives and we believe there is an opportunity for Echojoy to be the go-to gifting option. Echojoy Digital Gift is secure and simple to use and we believe it will deliver Joy to both the Gifter and Giftee," Ravikanth, Co-founder, Echojoy. The process is quite convenient and enjoyable as the customers can order through online or via WhatsApp, share the gift through SMS, Email or WhatsApp after which the recipient can redeem their gift cards through the Echojoy app and enjoy shopping from their favorite brands.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

India moves Kashmiri village leaders to safety after wave of attacks

India has shifted scores of village and municipality leaders, mostly from Prime Minister Narendra Modis ruling party, to secure locations in Kashmir after a spate of militant attacks, police and two security officials said on Friday.Separat...

Thai protesters threaten escalation as police make arrests

Political tensions are rising in Thailand as pro-democracy activists vowed Friday to step up protests against the government and police arrested some key figures in recent demonstrations. Protest leaders warned that they will expand their a...

Bumper listing of 2nd REIT to encourage more builders to tap route, say experts

The successful launch of Indias second REIT with an issue size of Rs 4,500 crore and its listing on bourse at 11 per cent premium on Friday will encourage more builders to monetise their rent yielding commercial assets through this route, a...

Soccer-Bundesliga to have shorter winter break next season

The Bundesliga season kicks on Sept. 18 with champions Bayern Munich taking on Schalke 04 and will only have an 11-day winter break as the German Football League DFL adapts the schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The DFL on Friday said Bay...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020