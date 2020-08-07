Left Menu
PM, top ministers ask people to be vocal for handmade products

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top ministers such as Amit Shah and Piyush Goyal took to social media on Friday asking people to be "vocal for handmade" products to strengthen efforts for a self-reliant India on the occasion of the National Handloom Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top ministers such as Amit Shah and Piyush Goyal took to social media on Friday asking people to be "vocal for handmade" products to strengthen efforts for a self-reliant India on the occasion of the National Handloom Day. "On National Handloom Day, we salute all those associated with our vibrant handloom and handicrafts sector. They have made commendable efforts to preserve the indigenous crafts of our nation. Let us all be #Vocal4Handmade and strengthen efforts towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat," the Prime Minister said in a tweet. Key policy makers in the government, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development Smriti Irani shared their views on social media highlighting the significance of Indian handlooms and asking people to support #Vocal4Handmade.

Joining their efforts, people from all walks of life posted pictures wearing handloom products and proclaimed their support to the social media campaign. "Modi govt is committed for the holistic development of our weavers community. PM Modi's mantra of 'Vocal for Local' will surely boost the morale of handloom sector. Let us all pledge to support #Vocal4Handmade to help realise PM @NarendraModi's dream of a self-reliant India," Shah said in a tweet. "The Swadeshi Movement on this day in 1905. Now, #NationalHandloomDay. India has a unique repertoire in handloom — cotton, silk, wool, jute, banana fibre. Ubiquitous yet distinct. Worn only handloom since college. Mangalagiri, Manipuri, Pochampally, Benarasi, Sambalpuri & more," Sitharaman tweeted. Irani in a tweet exhorted people to root for handmade products and support the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign. "7 August - National Handloom Day, is the day to commemorate India's rich & diverse handloom and acknowledge contribution of weavers in conserving our heritage. Let us root for #Vocal4Handmade to celebrate our handloom legacy & support the clarion call of 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat'," Irani tweeted. "Empowering our weavers & artisans and contributing towards preserving our rich indigenous heritage, PM @NarendraModi ji has taken many big steps. This National Handloom Day, as we appreciate their uniqueness & intricate designs, I proudly declare I am #Vocal4Handmade, are you?," Goyal said in a tweet. "Celebrating #NationalHandloomDay. Proud to support our traditions and heritage. They sustain the livelihoods of millions. Yet another facet of #AtmanirbharBharat #Vocal4Handmade," Jaishankar tweeted.

