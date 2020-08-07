Left Menu
GST collection in West Bengal getting stabilised: Official

The GST collection in West Bengal is improving with growing economic activities in the state and the revenue from the indirect tax at Rs 1,212.44 crore in July was higher than that of the previous months, an official said on Friday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-08-2020 16:51 IST
The GST collection in West Bengal is improving with growing economic activities in the state and the revenue from the indirect tax at Rs 1,212.44 crore in July was higher than that of the previous months, an official said on Friday. The Goods and Services Tax collection is getting stabilised because companies have started making deferred payments which the authorities had allowed till September this year in view of the coronavirus crisis, he said.

"The collection of the gross GST (Central GST, State GST, Integrated GST and cess) from centrally-administered assessees in West Bengal stood at Rs 1,212.44 crore in July, while the indirect tax revenues in April and May this year were at Rs 345 crore and Rs 745 crore respectively," the official said. The revenue is increasing as the economic activities are growing in the state with ease of the lockdown restrictions, he said.

However, the GST collection in July was down by around 10 per cent year-on-year as the revenue in the corresponding month of 2019 was at Rs 1,348.57 crore, he said. Compared to Rs 1,416.38 crore mopped up in June last year, the collection of GST in West Bengal had dropped to Rs 1,367.50 crore in the same month of 2020.

