Erdogan says Turkey restarted drilling in eastern Mediterranean

Erdogan says Turkey restarted drilling in eastern MediterraneanReuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 17:16 IST
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turkey had resumed drilling operations in the eastern Mediterranean as Greece had not kept its promises regarding energy exploration in the region.
NATO allies Turkey and Greece have long been at loggerheads over overlapping claims for hydrocarbon resources and tensions have flared up between them again. Erdogan was speaking to reporters after Friday prayers at the Hagia Sophia mosque.
