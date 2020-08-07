Left Menu
COVID-19: Seafarers can now appear for exit exam from their homes

"Seafarers, who are getting training in different Maritime Training Institutes under Directorate General of Shipping, can now appear in the exam from the comfort of their homes in this unprecedented time of COVID-19 pandemic," the ministry said. In his address, Mandaviya said India is known for its skilled and quality seafarers.

Shipping Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday launched an online exit examination system for seafarers, facilitating them to appear for the exam from their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. India has now become the only country with online exit examination for seafarers, the Ministry of Shipping said in a statement. This is an endeavour towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of seizing the enormous employment opportunities in the maritime sector, it added. "Seafarers, who are getting training in different Maritime Training Institutes under Directorate General of Shipping, can now appear in the exam from the comfort of their homes in this unprecedented time of COVID-19 pandemic," the ministry said.

In his address, Mandaviya said India is known for its skilled and quality seafarers. "From 1.54 lakh seafarers in 2017,we have reached 2.34 lakh seafarers in 2019 and our target is to prepare 5 lakh seafarers to cater to the growing needs of Indian and global maritime industry. "It is Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's vision that the Maritime sector can generate an enormous number of jobs for Indian youth and the Shipping ministry is putting all its effort to seize these employment opportunities and fulfilling the PM's vision," the minister said.

The minister expressed happiness that working of the training institutions is evolving with the changing times. "India is the only country in the world, which has started online examination for the seafarers from the comfort of their home in this pandemic," he said. He added that because of the online system, accuracy of the exam and uniformity in assessment of candidates can be ensured.

At the virtual inauguration ceremony, DG Shipping Amitabh Kumar apprised the minister with the entire online examination system. The system, designed with enhanced security features, enables candidates to take the examination from home, with almost zero possibility of any misconduct during the exam, he said. The candidates can give the exit exam through the website -- https://www.dgsexams.in/.

The three-tier training system for modular courses comprises e-learning platforms, virtual classroom by the approved training institutes, and end of the course virtual online exit examination. It ensures not only quality and standards of training, but also tests the knowledge attained by the seafarers. The system ensures that the requirement of administration and supervision by the maritime administration is complied with, even if the online training is being provided to the seafarers from the comfort of their homes, the statement said.

Shipping Secretary Sanjeev Ranjan, along with senior officials of the ministry, officers from the Directorate General of Shipping, maritime training institutes and seafarers were present during the virtual launching ceremony..

