Left Menu
Development News Edition

JK Agri Genetics posts 31pc jump in Q1 profit

JK Agri Genetics on Friday posted a 31 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 19.20 crore in the first quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal on strong income.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 19:52 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 19:47 IST
JK Agri Genetics posts 31pc jump in Q1 profit
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter

JK Agri Genetics on Friday posted a 31 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 19.20 crore in the first quarter of 2020-21 fiscal on strong income. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 14.62 crore in the same quarter previous year, according to the regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 125.19 crore during the April-June quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 112.37 crore in the year-ago. Expenses remained slightly higher at Rs 94.41 crore as against Rs 92.21 crore in the said period.

In the filing, JK Agri Genetics said the board approved raising up to Rs 50 crore by the way of issue of Non-Convertible debentures (NCDs)/Debt Securities. "There is no material impact of COVID-19 on the business and operation of the company during the current quarter. However, as the situation is still continuously evolving, the eventual impact may be different from the estimates made as of the date of approval of these financial results," it added.

Shares of the company settled higher by 7.52 per cent at Rs 807.55 apiece on the BSE on Friday.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

British Airways to operate multiple weekly flights between India and London from August 17

British Airways said on Friday it will operate multiple weekly relief flights between four Indian cities and London from August 17 as per a bilateral arrangement signed with the Indian government. In a press release, the airline said it wil...

Bank of Maharashtra slashes MCLR by up to 20 bps for select tenors

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra on Friday said it has slashed marginal cost of funds-based lending rates MCLR by up to 20 basis points bps for select tenors effective today. This is the fifth consecutive MCLR cut by the Pune-based lender.On...

Workers at convention in Milwaukee test positive

Three workers hired to help set up the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the events organizers.Daily screening began last week for people working at the Wisconsin Center in pr...

706 villages in 17 districts affected by floods in UP

As many as 706 villages across 17 districts of Uttar Pradesh have been affected by floods so far, while many major rivers continue to be in spate, officials said on Friday. Sharda river at Palia Kalan Lakhimpur Kheri, Rapti river at Bird Gh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020