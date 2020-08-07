Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wall Street stalls; S&P 500 dips after 5-day winning streak

The yield on the 10-year Treasury dipped to 0.52% from 0.53% late Thursday. Gold dipped, a rare step back following its record-setting run as investors seek safety amid a weak global economy, trade tensions and low interest rates.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 07-08-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 19:57 IST
Wall Street stalls; S&P 500 dips after 5-day winning streak

Wall Street is stalling on Friday, as a whirlwind of worries about rising U.S.-China tensions and whether Congress can deliver more aid for the economy threaten to halt its big run. The S&P 500 was edging 0.1% lower in early trading, after a five-day winning streak had brought it back within 1.1% of its record for the first time since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 73 points, or 0.3%, at 27,317, as of 9:40 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite pulled 0.1% back from its record.

Markets around the world got a small boost before trading began on U.S. stock markets when a report showed that the U.S. job market strengthened more last month than economists expected. But the bump for U.S. Treasury yields and European stocks proved short-lived. It's a busy day for markets, with investors also focused on Capitol Hill, where Congress and White House officials have been negotiating on a hoped-for deal on more aid for the economy. A marathon meeting Thursday left both sides still far apart on key issues, and they both said the future of talks is uncertain.

Investors say it's crucial that Washington pump more money into the economy, which has shown signs of improvements since the spring but is still hobbling amid worries about a resurgence in coronavirus counts. Even though Friday's jobs report was healthier than the market expected, it also showed that hiring is already slowing following two months of acceleration and remains far below where it was before the pandemic. Trump is considering executive orders to address some of the issues if Congress doesn't reach a deal, such as evictions and unemployment insurance, but they appear unlikely to have much impact.

Much of the market's focus was also on moves Trump did make Thursday night: He ordered a sweeping but vague ban on dealings with the Chinese owners of popular social media apps TikTok and WeChat on security grounds. China's government criticized the move as “political manipulation.” Tensions between the world's two largest economies have been escalating for years, highlighted by the U.S.-China trade war that seemed to have reached at least a temporary truce early this year. But tough talk has continued to flow, with Trump keying in on TikTok in particular recently.

U.S. technology stocks, which tend to do lots of business in China, were the heaviest weights on the S&P 500 and dipped 0.6%. Energy producers and raw-material companies were also particularly weak. The yield on the 10-year Treasury dipped to 0.52% from 0.53% late Thursday.

Gold dipped, a rare step back following its record-setting run as investors seek safety amid a weak global economy, trade tensions and low interest rates. It dipped 0.7% to $2.055.30 per ounce. Benchmark U.S. crude fell 1.5% to $41.33 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 1.3% to $44.50.

In China, stocks in Shanghai lost 1%. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong dropped 1.6%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped 0.4% and South Korea's Kospi added 0.4%. In Europe, Germany's DAX returned 0.4%, and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.1%. The FTSE 100 in London dipped 0.1%.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

British Airways to operate multiple weekly flights between India and London from August 17

British Airways said on Friday it will operate multiple weekly relief flights between four Indian cities and London from August 17 as per a bilateral arrangement signed with the Indian government. In a press release, the airline said it wil...

Bank of Maharashtra slashes MCLR by up to 20 bps for select tenors

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra on Friday said it has slashed marginal cost of funds-based lending rates MCLR by up to 20 basis points bps for select tenors effective today. This is the fifth consecutive MCLR cut by the Pune-based lender.On...

Workers at convention in Milwaukee test positive

Three workers hired to help set up the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the events organizers.Daily screening began last week for people working at the Wisconsin Center in pr...

706 villages in 17 districts affected by floods in UP

As many as 706 villages across 17 districts of Uttar Pradesh have been affected by floods so far, while many major rivers continue to be in spate, officials said on Friday. Sharda river at Palia Kalan Lakhimpur Kheri, Rapti river at Bird Gh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020