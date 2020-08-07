AI Express plane overshoots runway, breaks into 2 pieces at Kozhikode airport

Aviation regulator DGCA said an Air India Express plane coming from Dubai broke into "two pieces" after landing at Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday evening. The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said there were approximately 191 persons on board.

The regulator said the flight -- IX 1344 -- continued running to the end of the runway amid heavy rain and "fell down in the valley and broke down in two pieces". The flight landed at the airport at around 7.40 pm. The airline spokesperson said the aircraft apparently overshot the runway.

Further details were not immediately known. Air India Express has only Boeing 737 planes in its fleet.