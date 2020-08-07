Left Menu
Development News Edition

AI Express plane overshoots runway, breaks into 2 pieces at Kozhikode airport

Aviation regulator DGCA said an Air India Express plane coming from Dubai broke into "two pieces" after landing at Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday evening. The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said there were approximately 191 persons on board. The regulator said the flight -- IX 1344 -- continued running to the end of the runway amid heavy rain and "fell down in the valley and broke down in two pieces".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 21:37 IST
AI Express plane overshoots runway, breaks into 2 pieces at Kozhikode airport
Visual from Air India Express plane at Karipur Airport, Kozhikode. Image Credit: ANI

Aviation regulator DGCA said an Air India Express plane coming from Dubai broke into "two pieces" after landing at Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday evening. The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said there were approximately 191 persons on board.

The regulator said the flight -- IX 1344 -- continued running to the end of the runway amid heavy rain and "fell down in the valley and broke down in two pieces". The flight landed at the airport at around 7.40 pm. The airline spokesperson said the aircraft apparently overshot the runway.

Further details were not immediately known. Air India Express has only Boeing 737 planes in its fleet.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

734 new COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh

As many as 734 new cases of COVID-19, 719 recovered cases, and 16 deaths were reported in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the state health department said. According to the official data, the coronavirus count of the state rose to 37,2...

Kozhikode plane accident: MEA says its 24X7 helplines are open

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday said it was deeply saddened by the Air India Express aircraft accident in Kozhikode and its 24X7 helplines were open for those affected by the incident. Sixteen people were killed and several other...

Speed up COVID-19 tests: Jharkhand HC to govt

The Jharkhand High Court on Friday asked the state government to speed up COVID-19 tests.Taking suo motu cognizance, the bench of Chief JusticeRavi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan asked the government to speed up testing in such districts ...

State police reported 11 deaths. Air India, AAI relief teams being dispatched from Delhi, Mumbai: Aviation Min on Kozhikode plane accident.

State police reported 11 deaths. Air India, AAI relief teams being dispatched from Delhi, Mumbai Aviation Min on Kozhikode plane accident....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020