Left Menu
Development News Edition

Railways to end colonial-era khalasi system, says no fresh appointments

Sources said that on Friday, officers associations across railway zones wrote letters to the ministry opposing the move to end the “Bungalow peon” system citing their importance for those officials who are on the field most of the time at odd hours in remote areas. A TADK staff has a minimum educational qualification of up to class 8 and paid around Rs 20,000-22,000 per month, besides being given benefits akin to Group D staff of the Railways.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 21:58 IST
Railways to end colonial-era khalasi system, says no fresh appointments
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Railways is set to end a colonial-era practise of appointing khalasis or 'bungalow peons' who worked at the residences of senior officials, following a Railway Board order barring any new appointment to the post. In an order issued on August 6, the Railway Board has said the issue regarding telephone attendant-cum-dak khalasis (TADKs) is under review in the board.

"It has, therefore, been decided that any appointment of fresh face substitutes as TADK should not either be processed or made with immediate effect. "Further, all cases approved for such appointments since 1st July 2020 may be reviewed and position advised to Board. This may be complied with strictly in all Railway establishments," the order said.

Sources said officers' associations across railway zones have opposed the move. The TADKs join the Railways as temporary staff and become Group D staff following a screening process after a period of around three years.

In earlier days, officers posted in remote areas or working in the field during odd hours would be provided a TADK to ensure security for his family as well as do odd official work like take phone calls or ferry files. The TADK staff would usually become ticket examiners, porters, mechanics for air-conditioned coaches and cooks in the running room.

However, over the years, the role was relegated to that of domestic helps and then to office peons, officials said. Amid complaints of abuse and ill treatment, the Railways had ordered a review of the post and in 2014 constituted a joint secretary-level committee of nine members of the Railway Board to review it. Sources said that on Friday, officers associations across railway zones wrote letters to the ministry opposing the move to end the "Bungalow peon" system citing their importance for those officials who are on the field most of the time at odd hours in remote areas.

A TADK staff has a minimum educational qualification of up to class 8 and paid around Rs 20,000-22,000 per month, besides being given benefits akin to Group D staff of the Railways.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Indian consulates in Dubai, Sharjah set up hotline numbers for Kerala Air India plane crash victims

The Indian consulates in Dubai and Sharjah have activated five helpline numbers to provide information to the family members of the Air India Express flight that skidded off the runway at Karipur airport in Kerala and fell into a 50 feet va...

Deeply distressed to hear about tragic plane crash at Kerala's Kozhikode: Prez Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said he was deeply distressed to hear about the tragic plane accident at Keralas Kozhikode airport and his thoughts and prayers were with the affected passengers, crew members and their families. Kovind s...

US slaps sanctions on Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam, 10 other officials

The US on Friday imposed sanctions on 11 individuals, including Hong Kongs pro-China leader Carrie Lam, for erosion of the former British colonys autonomy and restricting freedom of expression of its citizens. Besides Chief Executive of Ho...

Democrats offer to cut $1 tln from coronavirus plan, White House says no

Democrats in Congress said on Friday they had offered to reduce a proposed coronavirus aid package by a trillion dollars if Republicans would add a trillion to their counter-offer, but the idea was flatly rejected by Donald Trumps White Hou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020