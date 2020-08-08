Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 accused in ex-Nissan boss' escape denied release from jail

Talwani said a magistrate judge properly found the two men to be a risk of flight. “While the Taylors may well seek to remain in the United States to fight extradition through available legal channels, they have also shown a blatant disregard for such safeguards in the context of the Japanese legal system and have not established sufficiently that if they find their extradition fight difficult, they will not flaunt the rules of release on bail and flee the country,” Talwani wrote.

PTI | Boston | Updated: 08-08-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 19:21 IST
2 accused in ex-Nissan boss' escape denied release from jail

Two American men wanted by Japan on charges that they helped sneak former Nissan Motor Co Chairman Carlos Ghosn out of the country in a box have again been denied release from a US jail. US District Judge Indira Talwani on Friday rejected a bid to free Michael Taylor, a 59-year-old US Army Special Forces veteran, and his 27-year-old son, Peter Taylor, on bail while they fight their extradition to Japan. Talwani said a magistrate judge properly found the two men to be a risk of flight.

“While the Taylors may well seek to remain in the United States to fight extradition through available legal channels, they have also shown a blatant disregard for such safeguards in the context of the Japanese legal system and have not established sufficiently that if they find their extradition fight difficult, they will not flaunt the rules of release on bail and flee the country,” Talwani wrote. An email was sent Saturday to an attorney for the Taylors.

Their lawyers have said the men have no plans to flee and argue their health is at risk behind bars because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Taylors have been locked up in a Massachusetts jail since their arrest in May. Authorities say the Taylors helped smuggle Ghosn out of the Japan on a private jet while he was on bail and awaiting trial on financial misconduct allegations. With former the Nissan boss hidden in a large box, the flight went first to Turkey, then to Lebanon, where Ghosn has citizenship but which has no extradition treaty with Japan.

Ghosn said he fled because he could not expect a fair trial, was subjected to unfair conditions in detention and was barred from meeting his wife under his bail conditions. Ghosn has denied allegations that he underreported his future income and committed a breach of trust by diverting Nissan money for his personal gain. The Taylors have not denied helping Ghosn flee, but argue they can't be extradited. Among other things, they say that “bail jumping” is not a crime in Japan and, therefore, helping someone evade their bail conditions isn't a crime either.

In a court filing on Friday, federal prosecutors urged Magistrate Judge Donald Cabell to rule that the men can be legally extradited. The US Secretary of State will make the final decision on whether they will be handed over to Japan. "The Taylors' alleged plot to smuggle Ghosn out of Japan was one of the most brazen and well-orchestrated escape acts in recent history, involving a dizzying array of luxury hotel meetups, fake personas, bullet train travel, and the chartering of a private jet," Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Hassink wrote.

An extradition hearing has been scheduled for Aug 28..

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Bottas pips Hamilton to 70th Anniversary GP pole

Valtteri Bottas pipped championship-leading Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton to pole position for Formula Ones 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone with a flying final lap on Saturday.Super stand-in Nico Hulkenberg qualified his Racin...

Himachal gets central approval for projects worth Rs 7922.69 cr

Himachal Pradesh has received approval from the Union government for six multipurpose and flood control projects involving the expenditure of Rs 7,922.69 crore, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Saturday. The approved projects include R...

Jal Shakti Ministry asks Andhra not to proceed with Ralyalaseema Lift Scheme, Apex Council meeting to be held after Aug 20

The Jal Shakti Ministry has asked Andhra Pradesh government not to go ahead with Ralyalaseema Lift Scheme and other related works on the Krishna river including calling and awarding of tenders without submitting detailed project reports DP...

Algeria eases coronavirus restrictions, including travel curbs and curfew

Algeria said on Saturday it will further ease its coronavirus lockdown, including shortening an overnight curfew, lifting some travel curbs and allowing large mosques to reopen.The North African country has recorded 34,155 coronavirus infec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020