Left Menu
Development News Edition

India may need stimulus on demand side as growth begins to pick up: Panagariya

Panagariya pointed out that even with the current level of intervention, India is staring at debt-to-GDP ratio rising from 72 per cent to about 85 per cent at least by the end of the current year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 20:39 IST
India may need stimulus on demand side as growth begins to pick up: Panagariya
Panagariya also said that imposing import licensing will be a violation of WTO norms that India has signed. Image Credit: ANI

As India's economic growth begins to pick up, the country is going to need perhaps 'a little bit of stimulus' on the demand side, noted economist and former Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Arvind Panagariya said on Saturday. Panagariya also said that imposing import licensing will be a violation of WTO norms that India has signed.

"Down the road, as the economy is continuing to open up, if we see that inventories are accumulating rapidly then that would be a clear sign that there is a demand deficiency problem. At that point, I think stimulus would be very useful," he said at CII's India@75 virtual event. Panagariya pointed out that even with the current level of intervention, India is staring at the debt-to-GDP ratio rising from 72 per cent to about 85 per cent at least by the end of the current year.

"And we are going to need perhaps a little bit of stimulus on the demand side as the economy begins to pick up," the eminent economist said. The government in May announced nearly Rs 21 lakh crore stimulus package to help the nation tide over the economic crisis induced by the coronavirus and subsequent lockdowns.

Panagariya, a professor of economics at Columbia University, said the country's economy was in stress even before COVID-19 hit it. India's economy grew at 4.2 per cent in 2019-20. He opined that a large fiscal stimulus in India would not have produced result as it has not given results in the US or Europe. "Large stimulus could help if the supply curve is positively sloped," he argued.

Talking about the government's 'Aatmanirbhar' programme, Panagariya said Aatmanirbharata (self-reliance) does not require that you got to produce everything that you consume. "Import substitution is not a good idea. What worried me actually, is turn in the policies that have happened three years ago and the trend has not reversed itself," he said. Panagariya noted that he does not think that the talk of 'Aatmanirbharata' accelerated the process of import substitution policies.

"I don't think since the talk of Aatmanirbharata, this has accelerated...I have heard some talk about import licensing, somebody has told me that import licensing has come back, I have not seen any reports of actual import licences having been imposed," he said. "Of course that (import licensing) will be a complete violation of WTO norms agreement that we have ourselves signed," he added.

Panagariya also said that he was more worried about the general trend of rising import tariffs in India. He also noted that India is facing a strategic challenge from China because India's economy is much smaller than China's.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

The Midnight Gospel Season 2: Same cast from Season 1, Trussell speaks on its renewal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Virus: MP to form crisis management groups for towns, villages

The Madhya Pradesh government will set up crisis management groups at the sub-division level to contain the coronavirus outbreak in small towns and villages, an official said on Saturday. The directive to set up such groups was given by Chi...

Soccer-Juventus proves wrong club for Sarri's brand of football

Juventus and Maurizio Sarri always seemed like something of an odd couple, and so it proved on Saturday when the Turin side ditched their chain-smoking coach after one season, despite winning their ninth successive Serie A title with him.Ti...

Tamil Nadu records 5,883 new infections; 118 deaths

Inching towards the three lakh mark in COVID-19 tally, Tamil Nadu on Saturday recorded 5,883 fresh cases while 118 deaths saw the toll climbing to 4,808, the Health Department said. Tamil Nadus tally mounted to 2,90,907 while that of the st...

Maharashtra reports 12,822 new COVID-19 cases, 275 deaths

A total of 12,822 new COVID-19 cases and 275 deaths were reported in Maharashtra today. The total number of cases in the state is now at 5,03,084, including 1,47,048 active cases and 17,367 deaths, the State Health Department said.Meanwhile...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020