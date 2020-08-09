Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's coal import drops 43% in July owing to high stockpile at pitheads, plants

India's coal import fell 43.2 per cent to 11.13 million tonnes (MT) in July this year on account of high stockpile of the dry fuel at pitheads, plants and ports.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 11:02 IST
India's coal import drops 43% in July owing to high stockpile at pitheads, plants
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India's coal import fell 43.2 per cent to 11.13 million tonnes (MT) in July this year on account of high stockpile of the dry fuel at pitheads, plants and ports. The country had imported 19.61 MT of coal in July 2019, according to a provisional compilation, by mjunction services limited, based on monitoring of vessels' positions and data received from shipping companies.

mjunction -- a joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL -- is a B2B e-commerce company that also publishes research reports on coal and steel verticals. "Imports in July 2020 stood at 11.13 million tonnes (provisional)... Earlier, coal and coke imports in July 2019 stood at 19.61 MT," it said.

During April-July 2020, total coal imports were recorded at 57.27 MT, which is 35.76 per cent lower than 89.15 MT imported during April-July 2019, it said. Commenting on the current trend in coal imports, mjunction managing director and chief executive Vinaya Varma said, "Import demand continued to be weak amidst high stockpile of coal at pitheads, plants and ports. The market participants seem to have adopted a wait and watch approach and are currently looking for a direction. We do not expect to see any significant variation in volumes in the short-term." During April-July 2020, non-coking coal imports stood at 38.84 MT as compared to 60.97 MT imported in the corresponding period last year.

"Coking coal imports were at 10.67 MT during April-July, down from 17.73 MT imported during the same period last year," mjunction services said. The government had earlier mandated state-owned Coal India, which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, to replace at least 100 MT of imports with domestically-produced coal in 2020-21.

CIL had last month said that coal production in some of the major mines is still affected due to high stock and less offtake. Pithead stock of CIL as on July 16 was 72.88 MT as compared to 33.17 MT in the same period a year ago, it had said.

The mahratna firm had said that the despatch of coal was adversely affected in the last week of March resulting into mounting coal stock at pithead. Coal stock as on March 31 was 74.629 MT, compared to 54.155 MT on March 31, 2019.

The Centre had earlier asked power generating companies, including NTPC, Tata Power and Reliance Power, to reduce import of the dry fuel for blending purposes and replace it with domestic coal. The power sector is a key coal consumer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also given directions to target thermal coal import substitution, particularly when huge coal stock inventory is available in the country this year. Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi had earlier written to state chief ministers asking them not to import coal and take domestic supply from CIL, which has the fuel in abundance.

The country's coal imports increased marginally by 3.2 per cent to 242.97 MT in 2019-20..

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi launches financing facility worth Rs 1 lakh cr under Agricultural Infrastructure Fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the financing facility of Rs 1 lakh crore under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and releases the sixth installment of funds under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna PM-KISAN scheme vi...

Mahinda Rajapaksa sworn-in as Sri Lanka PM for fourth time

Former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa on Sunday was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the fourth time, days after his party secured a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections. He took oath at the sacred Rajamaha Viharaya, a...

COVID-19: Major ports' cargo handling drops 18% to 193 MT in Apr-July

Hit by disruptions caused by COVID-19, Indias major ports continued to witness a fall in cargo handling, registering 18.06 per cent dip to 193.38 million tonnes MT between April and July this fiscal, according to the Indian Ports Associatio...

PM launches financing facility worth Rs 1 lakh crore under Agri-Infra Fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a financing facility of Rs 1 lakh crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund for agri-entrepreneurs, startups, agri-tech players and farmer groups for post-harvest management and nurturin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020