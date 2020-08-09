Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kozhikode crash: Mortal remains of Captain Sathe reach Mumbai

The mortal remains of Captain Deepak Sathe, who was pilot-in-command of the ill-fated Air India Express plane that crashed in Kerala, were brought here in a flight on Sunday afternoon. The mortal remains were kept at the Air India facility near the Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji international airport for some time. Sathe's wife Sushma and their son were present.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-08-2020 17:02 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 16:54 IST
Kozhikode crash: Mortal remains of Captain Sathe reach Mumbai
File photo Image Credit: ANI

The mortal remains of Captain Deepak Sathe, who was pilot-in-command of the ill-fated Air India Express plane that crashed in Kerala, were brought here in a flight on Sunday afternoon. The mortal remains were kept at the Air India facility near the Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji international airport for some time.

Sathe's wife Sushma and their son were present. Pilots, crew of Air India and ground staff paid tributes to the late captain at he airport.

The flight from Dubai with 190 people on board, including a six-member crew, overshot the tabletop runway on Friday night while landing at the Kozhikode airport in heavy rain, fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two, killing 18 people, including both pilots..

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Macron tells Lebanon donor conference: "we must act quickly"

World powers owe the Lebanese people support after a massive blast devastated the countrys capital, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday.We must act quickly and efficiently so that this aid goes directly to where it is needed, Ma...

GeM to roll out advanced version in next couple of months: CEO

Public procurement portal GeM will roll out its advanced version in the next couple of months which will be anchored in the unified procurement system to provide a single user flow for government buyers, a senior official said on Sunday. Go...

Lebanese call for an uprising after protests rock Beirut

Some Lebanese called on Sunday for a sustained uprising to topple their leaders amid public fury over this weeks devastating explosion in Beirut, and the countrys top Christian Maronite cleric said the cabinet should resign. Protesters have...

Senior actors happy after HC quashes 'discriminatory' work order amid coronavirus

There is a sense of relief and happiness among the senior film and TV actors after Bombay High Court dismissed the Maharashtra government orders that barred performers above 65 years from resuming production amid the coronavirus lockdown. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020