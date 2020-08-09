Niti Aayog working to champion cause of women entrepreneurship: Kant

Women are resilient leaders naturally who care about the institutions they establish and Niti Aayog has been working tirelessly to champion the cause of women entrepreneurship, government think tank's CEO Amitabh Kant said on Sunday. Participating in a panel discussion on 'Inspiring Women Changemakers: The Power of Communication, Storytelling and Advocacy', Kant further said that India has some great examples of women who have carved a space for themselves. "Women are naturally resilient leaders who care about the institutions they establish. We have seen instances of women leaders carrying the communities they work with along with them, helping them grow and develop as well," he said.

"The gendered lens has also been extended to the innovation landscape. Niti Aayog's own Women Entrepreneurship Platform has been tirelessly working to champion the cause of women entrepreneurship," the Niti Aayog CEO added. Speaking at the event, Gunjan Saxena, who was the first woman combat aviator to fly into a war zone during the 1999 Kargil War, said that she was just somebody in uniform trying to do her duty to her best abilities.

"If in doing so I am a pathbreaker, then it is an honour," Saxena added.