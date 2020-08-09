Left Menu
Development News Edition

114 stranded Indians brought back from UAE in AI flight

Of them, 12 passengers are from Indore. "Those passengers, who already carried a test report of not being infected with COVID-19, will have to stay in home isolation for 14 days as a precautionary measure.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 09-08-2020 23:52 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 23:50 IST
114 stranded Indians brought back from UAE in AI flight
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An Air India flight carrying 114 Indians, who were stranded in UAE due to the coronavirus- induced lockdown, reached here on Sunday night, an official said. Of the total number of passengers, 64 disembarked in Indore, while the remaining 50 were further flown to Mumbai, the official said.

"The plane landed at the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport here at 8.12 pm," Aryama Sanyal, Director of the airport said. "A total of 114 passengers were on board this aircraft," she said.

Meanwhile, nodal officer of Indore district for COVID-19 prevention, Amit Malakar, said that none of the 64 passengers, who got down in Indore, were found with symptoms of coronavirus infection during the airport screening. Of them, 12 passengers are from Indore.

"Those passengers, who already carried a test report of not being infected with COVID-19, will have to stay in home isolation for 14 days as a precautionary measure. Other passengers will have to stay at an isolation center for the first seven days and under home isolation for as many days later," he said.

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

World News Roundup: UK PM says schools must open in September; GCC unites to seek U.N. extension of Iran arms embargo and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

World donors demand change before money to rebuild Beirut

The money to rebuild Lebanons shattered capital will come only with the same change demanded by mourning protesters in Beirut, said world leaders and international organizations on Sunday after a global aid teleconference. Over 30 conferenc...

Water level at Mullaperiyar reservoir reaches 136 feet: Official

The water level at Mullaperiyar reservoir in Idukki district of Kerala reached 136 feet late Sunday night, officials said. The Idukki district collector held discussions with the collector of Theni in neighbouring Tamil Nadu, with regard...

Pelosi says election threats from Russia, China aren't equal

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday the threats of interference in the U.S. presidential election from Russia and China are not equal, pointing to a more serious risk with Moscows efforts to boost President Donald Trumps reelection bid. ...

Teens arrested on gun charges after police shoot at car

Two teenage boys were arrested on gun charges and other counts after a Georgia police officer attempting a traffic stop fired multiple gunshots at their car, according to police. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has launched an investiga...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020