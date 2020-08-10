Tejas Networks bags Rs 66 cr order for defence network project

Tejas Networks said on Monday it has received a purchase order of Rs 66 crore from L&T Construction to supply fibre-broadband products and high-performance metro ethernet switches for a defence network project. "This win reinforces our technology strengths and credibility as a trusted provider of defence communication equipment to tri-services," said Managing Director and CEO Sanjay Nayak.

"With over 10,000 nodes installed in various defence networks across India, we have demonstrated that we are making great progress towards realising the vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' for secured communication infrastructure." The order was received during the last quarter and the first set of supplies have started this quarter.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over 21 billion dollars in revenue and operating in over 30 countries. Tejas Networks is ranked among top 10 suppliers in the global optical aggregation segment and has filed over 349 patents. Its products utilise programmable, software-defined hardware architecture with a common software code-base that delivers seamless upgrades of new features and technology standards. (ANI)