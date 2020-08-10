Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tejas Networks bags Rs. 66 crore order for a prestigious Indian Defence Network Project from L&T Construction

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tejas Networks [BSE: 540595] [NSE: TEJASNET] announced that it has received a purchase order of Rs. 66 crores from L&T Construction, to supply its GPON based fiber-broadband products and high-performance Metro Ethernet switches for a prestigious Indian defence network project.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-08-2020 11:10 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 11:10 IST
Tejas Networks bags Rs. 66 crore order for a prestigious Indian Defence Network Project from L&T Construction

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tejas Networks [BSE: 540595] [NSE: TEJASNET] announced that it has received a purchase order of Rs. 66 crores from L&T Construction, to supply its GPON based fiber-broadband products and high-performance Metro Ethernet switches for a prestigious Indian defence network project. The order was received during last quarter and the first set of supplies have started this quarter. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction is an Indian multinational engaged in technology, engineering, construction, manufacturing and financial services with over USD 21 billion in revenue and operating in 30+ countries.

Mr. Sanjay Nayak, Managing Director and CEO of Tejas Networks said, "We are honoured to be selected as a communications equipment supplier for this prestigious Indian defence project. It is a matter of great pride that our designed and made in India GPON OLT/ONT products and Metro Ethernet switches will be deployed in this strategic network. This win reinforces our technology strengths and credibility as a trusted provider of defence communication equipment to tri-services, since we have earlier supplied our DWDM and Layer-3 Multi-Gigabit Ethernet switches for the Indian Navy network and our Layer-2 Gigabit Ethernet switches for the Indian Air Force network. With over 10,000 nodes installed in various defence networks across India, we have demonstrated that we are making great progress towards realizing the vision of "Atmanirbhar Bharat" for secured communication infrastructure." About Tejas Networks Limited Tejas Networks designs, develops and sells high-performance and cost-competitive networking products to telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence and government entities in over 75 countries. Tejas products utilize programmable, software-defined hardware architecture with a common software code-base that delivers seamless upgrades of new features and technology standards. Tejas Networks is ranked among top-10 suppliers in the global optical aggregation segment and has filed over 349 patents. For more information, visit Tejas Networks at http://www.tejasnetworks.com.

SAFE HARBOUR Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements due to risks or uncertainties associated with our expectations with respect to, but not limited to, our ability to successfully implement our strategy and our growth and expansion plans, technological changes, our exposure to market risks, general economic and political conditions in India which have an impact on our business activities or investments, changes in the laws and regulations that apply to the industry in which the Company operates. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company. Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/826177/Tejas_Networks_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

India's largest crocodile park strapped for cash after virus lockdowns

Indias largest crocodile park may have as little as four months before it runs out of funds to feed animals, pay staff and do research, as ticket revenue shrinks after coronavirus lockdowns choked the flow of visitors, park officials said.A...

Christopher Eccleston returns as Doctor Who for audio series

Emmy-winning British actor Christopher Eccleston is set to reprise his role of the ninth Doctor Who in an audio adventure series. The 56-year-old actor appeared as the time-hopping Time Lord in 13 episodes of Doctor Who when the television ...

HK tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested under security law, bearing out 'worst fears'

Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai became the highest-profile arrest under a new national security law on Monday, detained over suspected collusion with foreign forces as scores of police searched the offices of his Apple Daily newspaper.Lai,...

Divi's Laboratories shares zoom over 18 pc after Q1 results

Shares of Divis Laboratories on Monday rallied over 18 per cent after the company reported 80.61 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for June quarter 2020. The stock jumped 15.93 per cent to a one-year high of Rs 3,228.05 on the BSE.On...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020