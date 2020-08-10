Left Menu
Development News Edition

Divi's Laboratories shares zoom over 18 pc after Q1 results

Total income of the company stood at Rs 1,747.80 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,193.20 crore in April-June 2019-20, it added. "The company has been able to have near normal operations during the quarter and there was minimal impact due to COVID-19 pandemic," Divi's Laboratories said..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 11:58 IST
Divi's Laboratories shares zoom over 18 pc after Q1 results
Representative image

Shares of Divi's Laboratories on Monday rallied over 18 per cent after the company reported 80.61 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for June quarter 2020. The stock jumped 15.93 per cent to a one-year high of Rs 3,228.05 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it gained 18.24 per cent to a 52-week high of Rs 3,293. The drug firm on Saturday reported 80.61 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 492.06 crore for June quarter 2020 mainly on account of robust sales.

The company had logged a profit of Rs 272.44 crore in the year-ago same period, Divi's Laboratories said in a filing to BSE. Total income of the company stood at Rs 1,747.80 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,193.20 crore in April-June 2019-20, it added.

"The company has been able to have near normal operations during the quarter and there was minimal impact due to COVID-19 pandemic," Divi's Laboratories said..

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID 19

Former President of India Pranab Mukherjee has been tested positive for COVID 19.Further details awaited....

See much progress in women's equality? Depends who you ask

By Ellen Wulfhorst NEW YORK, Aug 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Talk about a gender gap. Women and men have vastly different views on how much equality has been achieved in the U.S. workplace, with half as many women as men seeing progress...

FOCUS-Coronavirus accelerates European utilities' digital drive

When COVID-19 plunged Italy into lockdown, it was decision time at the Verampio power station. The control room, which runs a fleet of hydroelectric plants across the Piedmont region, hard hit by the pandemic, had to be secured to keep the ...

5 killed, 10 injured in Pakistan blast

At least five people were killed and 10 others injured in an explosion at Mall Road area in Chaman city of Pakistans Balochistan province on Monday. Security sources said the dead bodies and injured people were shifted to a nearby hospital,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020