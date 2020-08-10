Divi's Laboratories shares zoom over 18 pc after Q1 results

Shares of Divi's Laboratories on Monday rallied over 18 per cent after the company reported 80.61 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for June quarter 2020. The stock jumped 15.93 per cent to a one-year high of Rs 3,228.05 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it gained 18.24 per cent to a 52-week high of Rs 3,293. The drug firm on Saturday reported 80.61 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 492.06 crore for June quarter 2020 mainly on account of robust sales.

The company had logged a profit of Rs 272.44 crore in the year-ago same period, Divi's Laboratories said in a filing to BSE. Total income of the company stood at Rs 1,747.80 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,193.20 crore in April-June 2019-20, it added.

"The company has been able to have near normal operations during the quarter and there was minimal impact due to COVID-19 pandemic," Divi's Laboratories said..