'Desi' dating app QuackQuack crosses ten million user mark

Dating platform QuackQuack announced on Monday it has crossed the ten million Indian user mark. Founder of QuackQuack, Ravi Mittal said: "We started off as a desi home grown dating platform for Indian singles and today we have our own small community which is 10 million strong."

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-08-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 13:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Dating platform QuackQuack announced on Monday it has crossed the ten million Indian user mark. The platform said it added one million users in just over two months during the lockdown to achieve the feat.

"During this period, around one million interests were expressed per day with three million profile views on a daily basis," the company said in a statement. Founder of QuackQuack, Ravi Mittal said: "We started off as a desi home grown dating platform for Indian singles and today we have our own small community which is 10 million strong."

