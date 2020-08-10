GMR, Saint Mary s ink pact to set up international school

Hyderabad, Aug 10 (PTI): GMR Hyderabad Aerotropolis Limited (GHAL) said on Monday that it has partnered with the city-based Saint Marys Educational Society to set up an international school at the 'Hyderabad Airport City.' The Sancta Maria International School, a K12 (kindergarten to 12th grade) institution,would come up on 15 acres at the Hyderabad Airport City and the residential academic facility is slated to be unveiled by 2022, a press release from the GMR group said here. The 'Edu Port' at the GMR Hyderabad Airport City today hosts the Schulich School of Business, Chinmaya Vidyalaya, GMR Aviation Academy, Flight Simulation Technique Centre (FSTC), CFM South Asia Training Centre and Pratt & Whitney India Training Centre, the release said.

Sancta Maria International School envisions to provide the highest standards of education offering a great learning opportunity in a safe environment to unlock the hidden potential of students. Chairman, GMR Airports (business), GBS Raju said,We welcome this opportunity and feel elated about the collaboration with the St Mary's Educational Society to set up an educational institute in the GMR Hyderabad Airport City, Edu Port." President and Chairman of Saint Marys Educational Society B Arogya Reddy said,St Mary's Educational Society is excited to collaborate with the GMR group, which shares their belief that successful education requires taking an integrated approach to help children develop to their full potential."