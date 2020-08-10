Left Menu
Surat's Golden Falcon India Pvt Ltd manufactures India's first 8 layer masks which has 99.6% Bacterial Filtration Efficiency

India's first eight layer masks have been made by Golden Falcon India Pvt Ltd and they are making 5000 masks a day on the stitching machines installed at their factory.

ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 10-08-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 15:20 IST
Surat's Golden Falcon India Pvt Ltd manufactures India's first 8 layer masks which has 99.6% Bacterial Filtration Efficiency
Golden Falcon India Pvt Ltd. Image Credit: ANI

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Aug 10 (ANI/News Wire India): India's first eight layer masks have been made by Golden Falcon India Pvt Ltd and they are making 5000 masks a day on the stitching machines installed at their factory. They started their masks production in the end of June 2020 and have made these eight layer masks. These masks are not just regular masks but have a 99.6 per cent Bacterial Filtration Efficiency.

Golden Falcon started manufacturing these masks with the main purpose to save every life possible and generate employment in these times of difficulty. These hand stitched masks provides safety against Covid-19, as well as gives the fusion of fashion look for outing and formal for office. These India's first eight layer masks' outer layer is made of knitted fabrics, SSMMS in between (Combine filter of spun bond, spun bond, Meltblown, Meltblown and spunbond), and again Meltblown for added Particle Filtration efficiency. The inner layer is made up of cotton fabrics with Anti-Microbial Finish.

Theses masks have 99.6 per cent Bacterial Filtration Efficiency, which has been tested and approved by the Government lab SITRA, Coimbatore. With the start of these masks manufacturing, they have generated more than 200 direct-indirect employment opportunities in very short time period of their operations. This mask have adjustable nose clip, its reusable, so light weight, super breathable and easily washable and all of above available in different exclusive colour variants.

"By manufacturing Protection Masks our aim was to create employment opportunities during the Pandemic and to promote the "Make in India" scheme initiated by the our Government. For making these masks, we are using all the components and materials which are Made in India to show our support towards the - Vocal for Local Movement," said Paresh Jariwala, Founder of Golden Falcon India Pvt Ltd. "Making these Protective Masks is also our way of paying tribute towards the Doctors, Nurses, Policeman and all other Corona Front Line Warriors. Our vision is to provide best in comfort and best protective masks for the people of India," Paresh Jariwala added.

Golden Falcon is not a new name in the city. The journey of the company started being the Pioneers of introducing computerised embroidery machines in the year 2003. The company has more than 15 years of experience in Textile Industry and a PAN India customer base. Every three-four years the group expands by adding a new portfolio by additions such as flat Knitting machine, sublimation printing machine, circular knitting machine, and value added machineries like stone fixing machines, fusing machines and laser cutting machines.

"We pledge to contribute Rs 3 per piece to the Indian Army Martyrdom Accounts through - Bharat Ke Veer Platform to support the families of the Real Indian Heroes. This way, we stand by the Indian Army in Fighting against every situation our nation faces" added Pratik Jariwala, Director of Golden Falcon India Pvt Ltd." This story is provided by News Wire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/News Wire India)

