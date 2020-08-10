Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 likely to alter consumer behaviour permanently: Survey

"The India leg of the survey found that 90 per cent of consumers are making lasting changes to how they live, work and shop, and there is no going back to the pre-pandemic world for consumer brands," the report said. The survey found that the pandemic is causing more people to shop for groceries online.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 17:39 IST
COVID-19 likely to alter consumer behaviour permanently: Survey

A survey has said that the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to alter the consumer behaviour permanently and cause lasting structural changes to the consumer goods and retail industries. The demand for local goods and brands is growing as consumers are hesitant to step out of their safety zones to resume previous consumption patterns, according to Accenture COVID-19 Consumer Pulse Research report.

The survey polled 2,500 consumers in India among 45,000 respondents globally, between March and June, it said. "The India leg of the survey found that 90 per cent of consumers are making lasting changes to how they live, work and shop, and there is no going back to the pre-pandemic world for consumer brands," the report said.

The survey found that the pandemic is causing more people to shop for groceries online. The demand for local products, digital commerce and omnichannel services such a home delivery, chat features and virtual consultations is surging, and is likely to endure beyond this crisis, it said.

Consumers are now focused on their most basic needs while cutting back on nonessentials, the report said. "They are more mindful of what they are buying, striving to limit food waste, shopping more cost consciously and are making healthier and environmentally sustainable choices,” it said.

As many as 85 per cent of the consumers in India said that they are shopping more health-consciously and are focusing more on limiting food waste. While, 75 per cent of consumers said they are being more cost-conscious when shopping for products and 71 per cent feel that quality, safety and trust are the most considered brand attributes in purchase decisions.

A majority of respondents are now focusing on their personal health, it said. "Staying-at-home and working from home are becoming the norm. The ways in which people spend their leisure time are changing because of the outbreak and related social distancing measures, and again, these habits are likely to continue," it said.

Entertainment, learning and DIY (do it yourself) have also seen a rise -- this trend is reflected in the types of apps that consumers are downloading and the devices they are purchasing, related to entertainment, news, healthcare and education, the survey said. Anurag Gupta, Managing Director and Lead - Strategy & Consulting, Accenture in India, said: "The pandemic has taken a toll on brand loyalty and as consumers make more socially and environmentally sustainable and healthy choices, consumer goods companies must tailor their offerings accordingly and refresh their brand promise to meet these new requirements." Brands will also need to explore ways to rebuild consumer confidence frayed by the pandemic -- proof of good hygiene and safety is becoming a key part of brands 'ability to retain shoppers' trust.

"Brands also need to look at ways to tap into the opportunities resulting from the demand for local and the emergence of the home as the new hub," he said..

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

"Is this India or Hindia," asks Stalin on CISF official's remarks to Kanimozhi on Hindi

DMK president MK Stalin on Monday took umbrage over the incident in which his sister and party MP Kanimozhi was asked by a CISF official if she was an Indian as she could not speak Hindi, asking if knowing that language was the yardstick of...

2 held in Odisha for coronavirus related rumour-mongering

Two persons, including one who has recently recovered from COVID-19, were arrested on Monday for allegedly spreading rumours about the management of the coronavirus pandemic in Odisha, police said. Police swung into action after the authori...

EU urges respect for human rights and press freedom in Hong Kong

The European Union urged respect for human rights and freedom of expression in Hong Kong on Monday, after the arrest of pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai. The recent arrests of Jimmy Lai, members of his family and other individuals, and ...

Hyderabad: Gym fraternity welcomes government's decision to reopen establishments

After more than four months of complete lockdown due to COVID-19, the Telangana government has allowed the gyms to reopen on August 5, and the decision brought a sigh of relief for gym owners and fitness freaks in the city. Talking to ANI, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020