One of India's Most Affordable Modern PC for Daily Use - RDP ThinBook2

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-08-2020 17:57 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 17:57 IST
HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RDP, one of India's most affordable PC Design & Manufacturing Company, brings the latest innovations in technology at the most affordable price with the launch of their new laptop, RDP ThinBook2. Powered by Intel® Celeron® Processor N3350, this compact and lightweight device packs great performance and battery life. The new ThinBook2 comes with Windows 10 Pro Pre-installed. It has a thin exterior and sleek finish with a slim bezel and an impressive 79% screen to body ratio. Enjoy movies and videos on the 14" HD screen, surf the internet endlessly and carry this device with ease. With day-long battery backup of up to 8 hours and high-speed internet access through dual band Wi-Fi, the ThinBook2 will ensure that one never runs out of juice when working long hours.

With this new launch, RDP hopes to empower a generation of passionate individuals, who want to learn and grow with the use of digital technology. Commenting on the availability of ThinBook2, Mr. Vikram Redlapalli, Founder & CEO, RDP, said, "At RDP, we believe that a lower price point at the cost of performance will not be accepted by the end consumers. We are proud to make the ThinBook2 available to consumers across India and are confident that the consumers will appreciate the overall package that has been designed to deliver sturdy performance and good looks." Mr. Baskar Dhandapani, Director - Sales, Intel India, said, "Trends like working from home and learning from home are here to stay and Intel is committed to bringing best-in-class technology to service this demand in India. Our processors power a remarkable range of consumer PCs that deliver the productivity and performance needed for seamless remote working and learning, and home entertainment experiences. The very affordable RDP ThinBook2 brings the power of the PC in the hands of a broad base of consumers in India." Mr. Farhana Haque, Group Director - Devices, Microsoft India, said, "People and organizations across the world are redefining the new normal. How we learn, work, communicate and collaborate has changed, and PCs have been the lifelines and productivity engines in ensuring business and learning continuity. RDP ThinBook2 is powered by Windows 10 and it reinforces our commitment to providing secure and productive experiences for every user." Customer Mr. Srinivas Garimella, said, "I was looking for a device for my daughter for her online classes and offline school work, which would have a combination of good price & performance and at the same time having good built. That's when, after evaluating many options available in the market I have zeroed on RDP ThinBook2 which is a perfect Windows10 device for education. It's real value for money." Designed by Indians for Indians and the world at large, RDP is excited to have professionals from all walks of life try out the new ThinBook2 in their journey to success. Work from home, attend video conference calls, learn new skills at home and run office applications without any hiccups on this new laptop. From students to startups, managers to MSMEs, anybody and everybody can use this laptop, as it caters to a wide variety of needs.

As a company, RDP has vowed to serve to the best of their ability. They prioritize trust and loyalty, and offer a 1-year on-site warranty support on all their products. Ahead of the Amazon Freedom Sale, the new RDP ThinBook2 is available on Amazon India at a special launch price. We hope you enjoy using this device as much as we did making it for you! About RDP ThinBook2 RDP ThinkBook2 is powered by Intel® Celeron® Processor. With 4GB RAM and 64GB storage (expandable up to 1TB via HDD slot), this lightweight and ultra-thin laptop gives you day long battery backup (8Hrs) for your uninterrupted day long activities. Shop online, stream web series, and browse faster with high-speed dual-band Intel® Wi-Fi module. With a thin bezel width of just 6.8mm, you get an immersive visual experience in 14.1" HD Screen. Durable yet compact build, this sleek laptop comes with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed within-built firewall and security features. For more details visit: https://rdp.in/thinbook1410 About RDP Founded by Vikram Redlapalli in 2012, RDP is a young and emerging technology company based in India. We produce a wide range of products, including Laptops, Tablets, Desktops and Thin Clients for both personal and business applications. At RDP, we are all about transforming innovative ideas into modern-day gadgets. We have established our presence across India and are working to expand our operations in the US, Africa, and the Middle East. With more than 1 million users, 3500+ partners, 35000+ customers, and 250+ active global retailers, RDP continues to innovate and deliver budget-friendly products without compromising on quality.

Learn more about RDP: https://www.rdp.in/ Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1226078/RDP_ThinBook2.jpg PWR PWR.

