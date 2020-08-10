Left Menu
Ipca Labs Q1 net profit jumps over 3-folds to Rs 445.68 cr

Drug firm Ipca Laboratories on Monday reported over  three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 445.68 crore for the quarter ended June due to robust sales The company had posted a net profit of Rs 129.43 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Ipca Labs said in a BSE filing. It was Rs 1,098.53 crore in the same period year ago, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 18:06 IST
Drug firm Ipca Laboratories on Monday reported over  three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 445.68 crore for the quarter ended June due to robust sales

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 129.43 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Ipca Labs said in a BSE filing. Consolidated total income stood at Rs 1,546.49 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 1,098.53 crore in the same period year ago, it added.  Shares of Ipca Laboratories closed at Rs 2,099.60 per unit on BSE, up 7.36 per cent over previous close.

