Left Menu
Development News Edition

Harsimrat wants dedicated Kisan trains for ‘kinnow’ growers

The Union Food Processing Industries minister said Kisan trains with refrigerated bogies should run during the harvest season between December and March for 'kinnows', a type of fruit. Harsimrat, in a letter to Railways minister, said the cluster of 'kinnow' cultivation, which included adjoining areas from the states of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, is spread over one lakh hectares.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 10-08-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 18:32 IST
Harsimrat wants dedicated Kisan trains for ‘kinnow’ growers

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday urged Railways Minister Piyush Goyal to start two dedicated ‘Kisan’ trains from Abohar to Bangalore and Kolkata for the benefit of 'kinnow' growers of Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana. The Union Food Processing Industries minister said Kisan trains with refrigerated bogies should run during the harvest season between December and March for 'kinnows', a type of fruit.

Harsimrat, in a letter to Railways minister, said the cluster of 'kinnow' cultivation, which included adjoining areas from the states of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, is spread over one lakh hectares. She said the Abohar town in Punjab functions as the focal market for aggregation of 'kinnows' and handles twenty-five lakh metric tonnes of produce every year. She said Kisan trains originating from Abohar can take ‘kinnows’ to the southern and eastern states where there is a big market for the fruit. She said the biggest market for the fruit is in Bangalore and Kolkata even as a significant quantity is exported to Bangladesh.

She said due to the highly perishable nature of the fruit, only 35 to 40 per cent of the produce presently reaches the end consumers. “The rest gets wasted due to high temperatures during the road transport over long distances leading to the loss to farmers,” she said. She said the problem gets even more acute during the peak harvesting months of February and March as the temperature starts rising in the southern and eastern states.

The Union minister sought to assure the Railways minister saying that she has been made to understand by farmers and traders of the area that Kisan trains would be utilized to full capacity and would be a viable venture for the ministry of railways as well..

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump trails Biden in two key battleground states: Opinion poll

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump by as much as six percentage points in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, two battleground states the Republican leader had won in the last election, according to a new op...

Virus-linked border moves raise fears on free travel in EU

As European countries struggle to manage spikes in coronavirus cases, concern is mounting about a second wave of uncoordinated border restrictions within Europe that threatens the free movement of goods and people a foundation that the wor...

Fire engulfs celebrity chef Rachael Ray's home

A massive fire was ignited at celebrity chef Rachael Rays New York home, authorities said. Firefighters responded to Rays home in Lake Luzerne, New York, on Sunday evening, KRQE-TV reported.Photos of the house fire show flames bursting thro...

German Social Democrats pick finance minister Scholz as chancellor candidate

Germanys Social Democrats on Monday proposed Olaf Scholz, the finance minister and the partys most popular politician, to run to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel in next years national election, when her fourth and final term is expected to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020