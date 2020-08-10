Left Menu
Development News Edition

BEML s industrial design centre opened by Defence Minister

They would focus on enhancing the "look and feel" of BEML products, operators ease of work and comfort as per global standards, it said. Speaking at the virtual inauguration, the Minister said, "We are celebrating the 'Atmanirbhar' week to focus on modernisation of defence infrastructure, creation of new manufacturing capability and investments in the sector." "BEMLs industrial design centre will propel innovative thinking for the future in this regard," the statement quoted him as saying on the occasion.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-08-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 20:33 IST
BEML s industrial design centre opened by Defence Minister

An industrial design centre (IDC) of BEML was inaugurated here on Monday by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The IDC would be integrated with R&D and manufacturing and be a hub for exchange of creative ideas and concepts, the Bengaluru-headquartered BEML, a company coming under the Defence Ministry, said in a statement.

It would also provide the design-edge for better market and user acceptance, the statement said. The designers at the centre have carried out a global bench-marking study through various research. They would focus on enhancing the "look and feel" of BEML products, operators ease of work and comfort as per global standards, it said.

Speaking at the virtual inauguration, the Minister said, "We are celebrating the 'Atmanirbhar' week to focus on modernisation of defence infrastructure, creation of new manufacturing capability and investments in the sector." "BEMLs industrial design centre will propel innovative thinking for the future in this regard," the statement quoted him as saying on the occasion. "It (IDC) will harness the latest technologies like AI and gesture recognition and engineering resources for self- reliance while being sensitive towards 'Eco', 'Green' and 'Sustainability'," the statement said.

"The manufacturing implementations of these strategies will be made possible with the in-house capabilities available with BEML, as well as through the companys network of MSMEs," it added..

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Havana, the 'Paris of the Caribbean,' gets its own Eiffel Tower

Havana was once dubbed the Paris of the Caribbean for its beautiful architecture, vibrant arts scene, and flourishing nightlife. Now it even has its own Eiffel Tower. The illuminated four-meter 13-ft high replica by Cuban blacksmith Jorge E...

Dry dock project at Cochin Shipyard: Actual date of completion revised to Dec 2022

The actual date of completion for the dry dock project at the Cochin Shipyard Ltd has been revised to December 2022, owing to various factors, the ship builder said on Monday. The actual completion date of setting up of dry dock at the exis...

Congress, NCP talk of homecoming of leaders who joined BJP

Some Maharashtra Congress leaders who had joined the BJP ahead of the 2019 Assembly election may return to the party fold, state minister Ashok Chavan said on Monday. Congress ally, the NCP, also claimed its former MLAs, who ahead of the po...

Gujarat's COVID-19 cases rise by 1,056 to 72,120; 20 die

Gujarat on Monday reported 1,056 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total count to 72,120 while 20 people died, including 8 in Surat, the state Health department said. The cumulative number of fatalities in the state now stands at 2,674, it sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020