Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends up slightly, tech-related shares underperform value

The Dow jumped 1%, the S&P 500 inched up and the Nasdaq closed lower on Monday as investors extended a rotation into value stocks from heavyweight tech-related names while awaiting news on progress in a U.S. fiscal support bill. The Nasdaq, which has been hitting record highs, was dragged lower by Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc. Value stocks, which tend to outperform growth coming out of a recession, have gotten a lift in recent days.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 02:00 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 02:00 IST
US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends up slightly, tech-related shares underperform value

The Dow jumped 1%, the S&P 500 inched up and the Nasdaq closed lower on Monday as investors extended a rotation into value stocks from heavyweight tech-related names while awaiting news on progress in a U.S. fiscal support bill.

The Nasdaq, which has been hitting record highs, was dragged lower by Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc and Facebook Inc. Value stocks, which tend to outperform growth coming out of a recession, have gotten a lift in recent days. The Russell 1000 value index rose 0.9% on Monday, while the Russell 1000 growth index fell 0.5%.

"Part of the reason the S&P 500 has been held back is we're starting to see yet another rotation to value and away from growth," said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Investment Management in Chicago. "That tends to hold back the S&P because it's so dominated by big tech." Similar rotations in recent years have not lasted long, he said, and, at this point, "I'm looking at this more as a correction of growth than it is people abandoning stocks."

Bets on a potential coronavirus vaccine, historic fiscal and monetary support, and more recently, a better-than-expected second-quarter earnings season have brought the S&P 500 close to its February record closing high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 357.96 points, or 1.3%, to 27,791.44, the S&P 500 gained 9.19 points, or 0.27%, to 3,360.47 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.63 points, or 0.39%, to 10,968.36.

Providing some support, U.S. President Donald Trump signed executive orders that partly restored enhanced unemployment benefits after talks between the White House and top Democrats in Congress about fresh stimulus broke down last week. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, in an interview with CNBC on Monday, said the Trump administration and Congress could reach an agreement as soon as this week if Democrats are "reasonable."

Energy and industrials, among the worst performers this year, gained, while technology and communication services fell. Among individual movers, Eastman Kodak Co sank 27.9% after its $765-million loan agreement with the U.S. government to produce pharmaceutical ingredients was put on hold due to "recent allegations of wrongdoing."

Microsoft Corp fell 2% as sources said its bid to carve out parts of TikTok from its Chinese owner ByteDance will be a technically complex endeavor. Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 2.45-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.56-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 40 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 103 new highs and 11 new lows. Volume on U.S. exchanges was 9.76 billion shares, compared with the 10.30 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

(Additional reporting by Ambar Warrick and Medha Singh in Bengaluru, editing by Uttaresh.V and Tom Brown)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,974,959 coronavirus cases; China reports 49 new coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump calls for college football to play on despite COVID-19 fears

President Donald Trump called on U.S. colleges to proceed with the fall football season amid reports on Monday that it could be canceled because of concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak. The student-athletes have been working too hard for the...

Soccer-Livewire Lukaku leads Inter to Europa League semi-finals

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku scored the winner in a 2-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen as he tormented the Germans to lead his side into the Europa League semi-finals on Monday.Nicolo Barella put Inter ahead after 15 minutes, driving th...

U.S. State Dept says IG found U.S. arms sales to Saudi did not break law -official

A final report by State Departments Acting Inspector General found U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeos emergency certification on arms sales to Gulf Arab states including Saudi Arabia were in accordance with the law, a senior department of...

Explosion targets convoy carrying U.S. military equipment near Iraq-Kuwait crossing -sources

An explosion near the Jraischan border crossing at the Iraqi-Kuwaiti border on Monday evening targeted a convoy carrying equipment for U.S. forces, three Iraqi security forces told Reuters. It was not immediately clear if there were any U.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020