Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set for cautious start amid renewed U.S.-China tensions

Asian stocks were set for a cautious start on Tuesday, following a mixed Wall Street session and as investors eyed stalled U.S. stimulus efforts and worsening strains between Washington and Beijing over Hong Kong. Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.05% in early trading.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 05:35 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 05:35 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set for cautious start amid renewed U.S.-China tensions

Asian stocks were set for a cautious start on Tuesday, following a mixed Wall Street session and as investors eyed stalled U.S. stimulus efforts and worsening strains between Washington and Beijing over Hong Kong.

Australian S&P/ASX 200 futures fell 0.05% in early trading. Japan's Nikkei 225 futures slipped 0.04%. Tokyo markets were closed for a public holiday on Monday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures rose 0.43%. "The very subdued start to the week in all time zones Monday looks like persisting in Asia today," Ray Attrill, Head of FX Strategy at National Australia Bank, told Reuters via email.

Attrill noted little progress on the next round of U.S. fiscal stimulus, more tit-for-tat posturing between China and the U.S., and a light calendar for Asian financial markets. Asked on Monday if he would respond to new Chinese sanctions on 11 U.S. citizens, including Republican lawmakers, President Donald Trump said he had already responded with sanctions on Hong Kong and Chinese officials last week.

However, Trump also added that the Phase 1 trade deal with China means "very little," which could set the stage for further tension when officials from both countries meet on Saturday to review progress over the first six months of the agreement. U.S. stocks were mixed on Monday. The Dow jumped 1%, the S&P 500 inched up and the Nasdaq closed lower as investors extended a rotation into value stocks from heavyweight technology-related names.

U.S. congressional leaders and Trump administration officials said on Monday they were ready to resume negotiations on a coronavirus aid deal but talks remained deadlocked as Democrats said Republicans needed to meet them in the middle. Also on Monday, China imposed sanctions on 11 U.S. citizens including lawmakers from Trump's Republican Party in response to Washington's imposition of sanctions on Hong Kong and Chinese officials accused of curtailing political freedoms there.

The dollar gained, but analysts said this move was likely unsustainable. "U.S.-China tensions continue to simmer, and are providing support to the dollar," strategists at Commonwealth Bank of Australia wrote in a note on Tuesday. "But we doubt U.S.-China tensions can derail the well-established dollar downtrend."

The dollar index rose 0.18%, with the euro up 0.03% to $1.174. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.01% versus the greenback at 105.95 per dollar.

The Australian dollar was flat versus the greenback at $0.715. The Korean won weakened 0.01% versus the greenback at 1,185.73 per dollar.

Oil rose, supported by the Chinese producer price data, rising energy demand and hopes for an agreement in the United States on more coronavirus-related economic stimulus. U.S. crude were up 0.12% to $41.99 per barrel and Brent was flat on the day.

(Editing by Sam Holmes)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Already responded to China in different ways: Trump on Chinese sanctions

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that the US has already responded in many ways to the sanctions posed by Beijing on American officials and added that phase-1 deal with China means very little. We have already responded in many diff...

Beirut explosion: India to provide more relief, humanitarian material to Lebanon, says Tirumurti

India would be sending more relief and humanitarian material to Lebanon in order to help authorities to deal with the situation post the blasts in Beirut which claimed lives of over 150 people, said TS Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of...

In-flux Indians staff gears up for Cubs

Following an unintended break, the Chicago Cubs are ready for a return to the diamond. When they do, the Cleveland Indians will be waiting. Back in action for the first time in five days, the visiting Cubs aim to keep the Indians from a thi...

Harsimrat Kaur urges Railway Minister to start dedicated Kisan rail for kinnow growers

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday urged Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to start a dedicated Kisan rail with refrigerated bogies from Abohar to Bangalore and Abohar to Kolkata respectively during the kinnow harvest to benefit farm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020