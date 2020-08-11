Genus Power makes history, supplies 1.5 million Smart Meters to EESL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 11 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd (Genus Power), the country's largest electricity metering solutions provider, becomes the first company in Asia Pacific to achieve the milestone of supplying 1.5 million Smart Meters to EESL (Energy Efficiency Services Ltd), bearing a testimony of the manufacturing capability of an Indian company for such an advance meter amid global competition. Genus Power is the largest supplier of Smart Meters in India and is currently executing a big contract for EESL. EESL plays a vital role in implementing India's ambitious plan of rolling out 240 million Smart Meters in next three years as planned by the Ministry of Power, Government of India.

"As a leader in the Smart Metering industry, we are proud to be the first in India to achieve this figure. The Smart Meters commissioned in various states have played an important role during the COVID 19 pandemic. The nationwide lockdown and social distancing prohibited DISCOMs from physically taking the monthly meter readings. All states where Genus Power Smart Meters were installed have been able to take readings remotely that resulted in bill generation and collection, helping DISCOMs to sustain their operations," said Jitendra K Agarwal, Jt Managing Director, Genus Power. "Smart Meters offer numerous benefits to DISCOMs as well as consumers. They also have the potential to make the power sector increasingly resilient, transparent, digitized, and accountable. A seamless and consumer-focused energy ecosystem is the way forward and thus we must encourage the adoption of smart meters across the country," said Saurabh Kumar, Managing Director, EESL.

Riding on its large installed base of more than 60 million electricity meters and domain expertise, Genus Power has embarked on an ambitious programme on Smart Metering in line with the Smart Grid vision of the Government of India. The company is currently exporting its products to Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific regions.