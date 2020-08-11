Left Menu
Development News Edition

Genus Power makes history, supplies 1.5 million Smart Meters to EESL

Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd (Genus Power), the country's largest electricity metering solutions provider, becomes the first company in Asia Pacific to achieve the milestone of supplying 1.5 million Smart Meters to EESL (Energy Efficiency Services Ltd), bearing a testimony of the manufacturing capability of an Indian company for such an advance meter amid global competition.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 11-08-2020 08:43 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 08:43 IST
Genus Power makes history, supplies 1.5 million Smart Meters to EESL
Genus Power logo. Image Credit: ANI

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Aug 11 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): Genus Power Infrastructures Ltd (Genus Power), the country's largest electricity metering solutions provider, becomes the first company in Asia Pacific to achieve the milestone of supplying 1.5 million Smart Meters to EESL (Energy Efficiency Services Ltd), bearing a testimony of the manufacturing capability of an Indian company for such an advance meter amid global competition. Genus Power is the largest supplier of Smart Meters in India and is currently executing a big contract for EESL. EESL plays a vital role in implementing India's ambitious plan of rolling out 240 million Smart Meters in next three years as planned by the Ministry of Power, Government of India.

"As a leader in the Smart Metering industry, we are proud to be the first in India to achieve this figure. The Smart Meters commissioned in various states have played an important role during the COVID 19 pandemic. The nationwide lockdown and social distancing prohibited DISCOMs from physically taking the monthly meter readings. All states where Genus Power Smart Meters were installed have been able to take readings remotely that resulted in bill generation and collection, helping DISCOMs to sustain their operations," said Jitendra K Agarwal, Jt Managing Director, Genus Power. "Smart Meters offer numerous benefits to DISCOMs as well as consumers. They also have the potential to make the power sector increasingly resilient, transparent, digitized, and accountable. A seamless and consumer-focused energy ecosystem is the way forward and thus we must encourage the adoption of smart meters across the country," said Saurabh Kumar, Managing Director, EESL.

Riding on its large installed base of more than 60 million electricity meters and domain expertise, Genus Power has embarked on an ambitious programme on Smart Metering in line with the Smart Grid vision of the Government of India. The company is currently exporting its products to Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific regions. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra to accord state funeral to pilot killed in Kerala plane crash

Maharashtra government has decided to accord a state funeral to the late Wing Commander Retired Captain DV Sathe, who was flying the Air India Express flight which crash-landed at Kozhikode airport on August 7 and claimed 18 lives. The Stat...

Jack Harrison joins Leeds United on season-long loan deal from Manchester City

Manchester Citys Jack Harrison has extended his loan agreement with Leeds United for another season. Leeds United can today announce Jack Harrison has rejoined the club on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City, with a view to a perma...

Tennis-Konta suffers heart scare in Lexington loss

Johanna Konta says she suffered heart palpitations during her 6-4 6-4 loss to unseeded Czech Marie Bouzkova in the opening round of the Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky on Monday. The third-seeded Briton needed medical attention just mi...

Coronavirus infections stabilise in Australia's Victoria state

Australias second-most populous state reported only a small rise in new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, boosting hopes that case numbers are stabilising after a second wave forced authorities to put the city of Melbourne back into lockdown....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020