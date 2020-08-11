Left Menu
Development News Edition

Economy picking up after country eases COVID-19 restrictions, says Uganda’s central bank

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 11-08-2020 09:39 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 09:39 IST
Economy picking up after country eases COVID-19 restrictions, says Uganda’s central bank
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@BOU_Official)

Uganda's central bank has said on August 10 that although the country's economy contracted in the second quarter of 2020, there are indications that the economy is picking up as the country eases the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, according to a news report by News Ghana.

Bank of Uganda (BOU) in a statement issued here to announce the lending Central Bank Rate (CBR) for the month of August said economic activity contracted by 3.2 percent in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of a combination of COVID-19 containment measures and floods.

The bank said complementary fiscal and monetary policy actions have provided a foundation for the recovery of economic activity as the lockdown is relaxed.

"The Composite Index of Economic Activity grew by 5.7 percent month-on-month in June 2020, indicating a pickup in economic activity relative to the contraction registered in the three months to May 2020," the statement signed by Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile, governor BOU said.

The Purchasing Managers' Index also continued to register improvements since May 2020 and slightly crossed the 50 marks, indicating improvements in the business environment, according to the central bank statement.

The bank said, as the easing of the lockdown continues, the economy is expected to slowly recover, reflecting the effects of a slow rebound in both foreign and domestic demand and, subdued confidence on the part of households and firms.

The statement said many consumers are expected to be hesitant to resume their previous spending patterns, partly due to fears of contracting the virus and uncertainty about earnings. Even those whose incomes were not affected may increase their need for precautionary savings.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Big cats' droppings help German circus weather coronavirus crisis

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Big cats droppings help German circus weather coronavirus crisisOne creatures droppings can be anothers treasure, as Germanys Krone Circus is finding out during the new coronavirus pandemic....

Mandeep Singh hospitalised after blood oxygen level dropped, condition stable: SAI

The Sports Authority of India SAI on Tuesday said that hockey player Mandeep Singh, who tested positive for coronavirus, has been shifted to a hospital after his blood oxygen level dropped below normal. However, SAI said that Mandeeps condi...

People News Roundup: Actor Banderas says has COVID-19, feels 'relatively well'

Following is a summary of current peoples news briefs.Spanish actor Banderas says has COVID-19, feels relatively wellSpanish actor Antonio Banderas, star of The Mask of Zorro and dozens of other films, announced on Monday, his 60th birthday...

Israel closes Gaza crossing after Palestinians launch incendiary balloons

Israel on Tuesday closed one of its main border crossings with the Gaza Strip after Palestinians launched incendiary balloons that set fire to areas on the Israeli frontier. Israeli media reported that more than 30 fires were set around bor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020