Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dr Reddy's launches generic Ciprodex in US market

Dr Reddys Ciprofloxacin 0.3 per cent and Dexamethasone 0.1 percent Otic Suspension, USP, is available as 7.5 ml fill in a 10 ml bottle, it said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-08-2020 10:11 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 10:00 IST
Dr Reddy's launches generic Ciprodex in US market
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd on Tuesday announced the launch of a generic version of Ciprodex (ciprofloxacin 0.3% and dexamethasone 0.1%) Otic Suspension in the American market, following approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Ciprodexis used in adults and children 6 months of age or older to treat certain types of infections caused by certain germs called bacteria.

"We are pleased to launch this first-to-market generic product, illustrating our continued commitment to bringing affordable generic medicines to market for patients. At the same time, this product demonstrates that we are actively expanding the depth of our portfolio with our first otic suspension dosage form," Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer of North America Generics, Dr. Reddy's said in a release.

The Ciprodex brand had US sales of approximately USD 453 million MAT (moving annual turnover) for the most recent 12 months ending in June 2020, the drugmaker said, quoting market data. Dr. Reddys Ciprofloxacin 0.3 percent and Dexamethasone 0.1 percent Otic Suspension, USP, are available as 7.5 ml fill in a 10 ml bottle, it said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Big cats' droppings help German circus weather coronavirus crisis

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Big cats droppings help German circus weather coronavirus crisisOne creatures droppings can be anothers treasure, as Germanys Krone Circus is finding out during the new coronavirus pandemic....

Mandeep Singh hospitalised after blood oxygen level dropped, condition stable: SAI

The Sports Authority of India SAI on Tuesday said that hockey player Mandeep Singh, who tested positive for coronavirus, has been shifted to a hospital after his blood oxygen level dropped below normal. However, SAI said that Mandeeps condi...

People News Roundup: Actor Banderas says has COVID-19, feels 'relatively well'

Following is a summary of current peoples news briefs.Spanish actor Banderas says has COVID-19, feels relatively wellSpanish actor Antonio Banderas, star of The Mask of Zorro and dozens of other films, announced on Monday, his 60th birthday...

Israel closes Gaza crossing after Palestinians launch incendiary balloons

Israel on Tuesday closed one of its main border crossings with the Gaza Strip after Palestinians launched incendiary balloons that set fire to areas on the Israeli frontier. Israeli media reported that more than 30 fires were set around bor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020