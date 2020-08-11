Dr Reddy's launches generic Ciprodex in US market

Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd on Tuesday announced the launch of a generic version of Ciprodex (ciprofloxacin 0.3% and dexamethasone 0.1%) Otic Suspension in the American market, following approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Ciprodexis used in adults and children 6 months of age or older to treat certain types of infections caused by certain germs called bacteria.

"We are pleased to launch this first-to-market generic product, illustrating our continued commitment to bringing affordable generic medicines to market for patients. At the same time, this product demonstrates that we are actively expanding the depth of our portfolio with our first otic suspension dosage form," Marc Kikuchi, Chief Executive Officer of North America Generics, Dr. Reddy's said in a release.

The Ciprodex brand had US sales of approximately USD 453 million MAT (moving annual turnover) for the most recent 12 months ending in June 2020, the drugmaker said, quoting market data. Dr. Reddys Ciprofloxacin 0.3 percent and Dexamethasone 0.1 percent Otic Suspension, USP, are available as 7.5 ml fill in a 10 ml bottle, it said.