Left Menu
Development News Edition

Users in India can create virtual visiting cards on Google Search

The India-first feature, which has been in testing for a couple of years, will allow users to create a virtual visiting card on Google Search, and highlight their existing website or social profiles and information that they would like others to know, Google Search Product Manager Lauren Clark said. "The new feature is aimed at helping the millions of individuals, influencers, entrepreneurs, prospective employees, self-employed people, freelancers, or anyone else out there who wants to be discovered and help the world find them.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 10:58 IST
Users in India can create virtual visiting cards on Google Search
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Google on Tuesday launched a new feature which allows users in India to create 'People Cards', which are like virtual visiting cards, making it easier for them to build an online presence and discover others. The India-first feature, which has been in testing for a couple of years, will allow users to create a virtual visiting card on Google Search, and highlight their existing website or social profiles and information that they would like others to know, Google Search Product Manager Lauren Clark said.

"The new feature is aimed at helping the millions of individuals, influencers, entrepreneurs, prospective employees, self-employed people, freelancers, or anyone else out there who wants to be discovered and help the world find them. Starting today, users across India can discover the People Cards on their mobile phones, in English," she said. When a user searches for someone's name and a Card is available, they will see a module with the name, profession and location and then tap on the Card, she said.

For people who share the same name, the Search will show multiple modules, and unique information can help users distinguish between different individuals to find accurate information. Clark said Google has put together a variety of protections and controls to maintain the quality of information on People Cards.

"The safeguards include mechanisms to protect against abusive or offensive content, and limiting the experience with only one People Card allowed per Google Account. For every new card, the user must authenticate the account with a unique mobile number," she said adding that in some cases, additional information may be required for verification. Clark said People Card creators must comply with content policies, and the company uses a combination of human reviews and automated techniques to flag policy violating content.

"We have strict impersonation policies and People Cards are tied to a user's Google account and phone number which is an effective deterrent to many spammers," she said. Besides, the feedback button can be used to identify and report low-quality information or a Card that they believe was created by an impersonator.

Users will have complete control on the information to be included on the Card and can opt out of the feature, following which their details will stop appearing in search. She said users are reminded that the information shared is public when these cards are being created or updated. To create a People Card, users need to log into your Google Account, search for their name or "add me to Search" on their mobile phones and tap the prompt that appears. To start building their People Card, users can choose to include the image from their respective Google account, add a description of themselves, links to their website or social profiles, and a phone number or email address.

Both creation of the Card and display of results will be available only on mobile phones..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

After 102 days, New Zealand reports one new COVID-19 case

New Zealand reported one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with the number of active cases in the country at 22, all in managed isolation or quarantine facilities, according to the countrys health ministry. It has been 102 days since the la...

Logistics, IT, Media professionals most anxious about returning to work: Survey

Logistics, information technology and media professionals were seen wary about returning to the physical workplace, a survey conducted by online professional network LinkedIn said. Findings state that 46 per cent of professionals from Recre...

1,341 new COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha

As many as 1,341 new COVID-19 cases and 1,236 recoveries were reported in Odisha, said the State Government on Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 48,796, including 15,427 active cases and 33,020 recoverie...

Soccer-Fulham reaping benefit of huge investment in squad: Khan

Fulham has a squad capable of staying up in the Premier League next season and does not need to spend heavily in the transfer market to be competitive, the clubs director Tony Khan said. Fulham was relegated from Englands top flight at the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020