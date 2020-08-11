JSW Steel crude steel output falls 5 pc to 12.46 LT in July

Left Menu
JSW Steel on Tuesday said its crude steel production during July stood at 12.46 lakh tonnes (LT), down 5 per cent on an year-on-year basis. The company had produced 13.17 LT crude steel in July 2019, it said in a statement. However, on a month-on-month basis there has been an improvement both in terms of steel production and average capacity utilisation.

11-08-2020
However, on a month-on-month basis there has been an improvement both in terms of steel production and average capacity utilisation. "On a month on month basis, the crude steel production achieved for the month of July 2020 was at 12.46 LT showing growth of 9 per cent over Jun 2020. The average capacity utilisation during the month of July was 83 per cent as against 76 per cent in Jun 20," it said.

During July, output of flat rolled products was at 9.40 LT, up 3.5 per cent from 9.08 LT in the same month of 2019. The company's production of long rolled products fell by 24 per cent to 2.40 LT in the period under review, from 3.16 LT in July 2019.

JSW Steel Ltd is the flagship company of the diversified USD 12 billion JSW Group which has a leading presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports among others..

