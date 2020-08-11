Left Menu
ABB India launches online marketplace portal eMart

This B2B & B2C platform aims to provide an "equally fair and favorable experience" to both ABB distributors and customers, the company said in a statement. ABB eMart provides a dynamic model to empower partners to set their own competitive pricing for the products they sell on the platform, while simultaneously providing customers with a choice of the best deals to suit their specific needs, it said.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-08-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 14:03 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Piqsels

ABB India on Tuesday announced the launch ofeMart, an online marketplace portal, which will offer more than 6,000 products from its electrification business for home and industrial buyers. This B2B & B2C platform aims to provide an "equally fair and favorable experience" to both ABB distributors and customers, the company said in a statement.

ABB eMart provides a dynamic model to empower partners to set their own competitive pricing for the products they sell on the platform, while simultaneously providing customers with a choice of the best deals to suit their specific needs, it said. Customers will be able to access technical specifications as well as interactive product images for each item at their fingertips.

They can select their best-suited option by referring to the product and seller reviews on the portal, the company said. ABB has partnered with authorised distributors with a digital presence from across the country, and is enabling them to expand their reach by offering products and solutions on eMart, it was stated.

eMart hosts a wide range of products, which ranges from digital circut breakers, contactors, molded case circuit breaker, modular swtiches, miniature circuit breaker, residual current circuit breaker, home automation, medium voltage relays and related products, it said. President of Electrification business, ABBIndia, C P Vyas said, "This platform will be another stream for business enhancement for our partner and distributors and provide the next level of customer experience".

