Left Menu
Development News Edition

AUDA-NEPAD launches of MSME Academy in partnership with Ecobank

The platform will also provide access to market intelligence, a host of mentors with a diverse experience while assisting with access to funding opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 11-08-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 16:17 IST
AUDA-NEPAD launches of MSME Academy in partnership with Ecobank
The Academy has country-specific content with world-class pan-African design to ensure the right balance between local realities (challenges and opportunities of the MSMEs) with a structured pan-African approach for the sustainability and scalability of the initiatives. Image Credit: Wikimedia

AUDA-NEPAD (the African Union Development Agency) (NEPAD.org) has announced the launch of the MSME Academy, in partnership with Ecobank Group.

Spearheaded under the AUDA-NEPAD "100,000 MSMEs by 2021" (100K MSMEs) programme for Africa's Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, the Academy provides easy access to practical training and resources on financing opportunities in various countries, materials on how to build a digital presence for businesses and how to adapt business operations in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic. The platform will also provide access to market intelligence, a host of mentors with a diverse experience while assisting with access to funding opportunities.

The MSME Academy has three components:

an informational webinar with invited speakers,

a series of virtual instructor-led training programmes

and mentorship for the MSMEs.

The Academy has country-specific content with world-class pan-African design to ensure the right balance between local realities (challenges and opportunities of the MSMEs) with a structured pan-African approach for the sustainability and scalability of the initiatives.

AUDA-NEPAD Chief Executive Officer Dr Ibrahim Assane Mayaki declared: "In this continent where the majority of the countries are low income and middle-income economies, where youth account for almost 60% of all of Africa's unemployed, the contribution of MSMEs and informal enterprises to the GDP growth and employment creation is fundamental. As the continent faces the socio-economic uncertainties brought about by the outbreak of COVID-19, the AUDA-NEPAD MSME Academy which is delivered in partnership with Ecobank aims to foster resilience and the survival of MSMEs' in these critical times."

Ade Ayeyemi, Ecobank Group CEO, commented: "The impact of COVID-19 continues to be felt across Africa with serious challenges and uncertainties for our MSMEs. The MSME Academy comes at an appropriate time to provide the right level of support to this vulnerable and important business segment in Africa. We have leveraged on the expertise of our globally recognised Ecobank Academy to develop country-specific content tailored to MSMEs in Africa and therefore encourage MSMEs to register and participate in the various available virtual training programmes. "

Africa's Micro Small and Medium Enterprises are invited to join the informational webinars to learn about tips on access to finance and on building digital presence from speakers.

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

Animal Kingdom Season 5 likely to have 13 episodes, Ellen Barkin may return as Smurf

When Cobra Kai Season 3 will be coming to Netflix? Know what Brian Wright says on it

Love Alarm Season 2 cast, plot revealed, when will it go for filming?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia becomes first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, says Putin

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had become the first country in the world to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine after less than two months of human testing, a move hailed by Moscow as evidence of its scient...

Equinix acquires data centres player GPX India for USD 161 mln

Data centers player Equinix on Tuesday announced the acquisition of GPX Global Systems India operations for USD 161 million around Rs 1,202 crore in an all-cash deal. GPX India has a fiber-connected campus in Mumbai with two datacentres and...

COVID-19 casts shadow on Janmashthami celebrations in Bengal

Janmashthami turned out to be a low-key affair this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with just a handful of priests performing the rituals at most shrines on Tuesday, and devotees giving their temple visit a miss amid the restrictions in ...

Thousands benefit from online yoga sessions in Tamil Nadu prisons

The Isha Yoga Center has been conducting online Yoga sessions for inmates at all Central Prisons in various cities of the state, Tamil Nadu Prisons Department said on Tuesday. On the request of Tamil Nadu Prisons Department, Isha Yoga Cente...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020