140% Increase in User Engagement for Assessment-based Learning During COVID - Study by Educational Initiatives

In a study conducted on 15,000 students by Educational Initiatives (EI), India’s leading edtech company, it was found that students who are assessed methodically on their basic learning concepts in every class, demonstrate greater engagement towards learning, apart from receiving feedback on their levels of understanding and standing compared to their peers.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 11-08-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 18:12 IST
Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) As students, parents and teachers take to digital learning, the need for assessments to determine actual learning progress has been raised by many. In a study conducted on 15,000 students by Educational Initiatives (EI), India’s leading edtech company, it was found that students who are assessed methodically on their basic learning concepts in every class, demonstrate greater engagement towards learning, apart from receiving feedback on their levels of understanding and standing compared to their peers. As self-learning gains more prominence in the new normal, EI has introduced an assessment solution - ASSET SUPERTEST - aimed at enabling both students and parents with a tool to evaluate learning in a timely manner. Created by Harvard, IIT and IIM Alumni, ASSET SUPERTEST will focus on encouraging students by providing them with instant reports which measures their conceptual understanding, benchmarks them against their peers while offering remedial plans to understand the learning gaps and re-learn.

Before introducing the ASSET SUPERTEST, EI carried out an extensive study amongst 15,000 students from classes 3 to 10 in Maths, across all boards. The students were evaluated for their keenness in adopting an assessment-based learning methodology. The study revealed that there was 140% increase in the time spent by students taking these tests during the weekend that helped them self-evaluate their progress and re-learn basic concepts. The study further revealed that class 4 students have m¬¬isconceptions about topics like fractions, measurement and data interpretation. Similarly, class 5 students have misconceptions related to arithmetic operations. The learnings from the study and EI’s experience in conducting assessments became the foundation for introducing ASSET SUPERTEST, to assess if children are actually learning, by addressing misconceptions and bridging learning gaps. Commenting on the launch of ASSET SUPERTEST, Srini Raghavan, Co-founder and CEO, Educational Initiatives said, “The Indian Education System has come a long way in the last two decades. However, the concept of rote learning still exists. The new National Education Policy (NEP) also talks about the urgent need to eliminate rote learning. Assessments which evaluate if children are actually learning with understanding are important. We have assessed over 15 million students during the last 20 years. This experience gives us an edge in edtech which has resulted in the launch ASSET SUPERTEST - weekly assessments for deeper learning without the pressure of exams. With ASSET SUPERTEST, parents and children will be able to understand the level of proficiency in the core concepts.” ASSET SUPERTEST • Education Boards: All Boards • Grades: 3 to 10 • Subjects: English, Maths, Science • Duration: 30- 40 minutes per test • Frequency: Weekly (1 subject test every week) • Test Window: Every Friday to Sunday • Test type: Multiple-choice questions • Number of questions: 20 – 25 per test • Only 30-40 minutes of your time per week • Choose the subject and the test for every week • Take the test anytime from Friday to Sunday • Absolute and benchmarking scores • Instant reports at the end of the test window • E-certificate with marks ASSET SUPERTEST will be offered to students in two attractive packages, a bumper pack for 52 tests valid for a year and a minipack for 4 tests valid for a month. Special introductory offers and details to register and take the test are available on our website assetsupertest.ei-india.com.

About Educational Initiatives (EI) Educational Initiatives (EI) is an EdTech company that leverages the twin levers of cutting-edge research and technology-based solutions approach to revolutionise how children engaged in the K-12 education space learn. Our vision is to create a world in which children everywhere learn with understanding. Our goal is to reach a multitude of children across different strata of society, irrespective of the kind of education they are receiving today or the curriculum they are following. We achieve this goal by building products that focus on diagnostic assessment and personalised learning. Our platforms cull relevant and customised intelligence from over five billion data points to deliver content in the form of questions, activities, games and videos to assess students‘ learning levels and provide explanations, feedback and learning inputs for all stakeholders. This data treasure has been built over two decades and is one-of-its-kind in the education industry.

We believe in a scientific approach to conceptualising, designing and building our products. This stems from a dream to discover SCIENCE OF LEARNING that can systematically be made available to teachers. EI's mission is to build this ‘Science of Learning’ which provides a repository of data and techniques that can be used by teachers to help children learn better - a big improvement over today's situation where teachers struggle alone to help students learn. EI's work on assessment and learning has already helped create banks of misconceptions, common student errors and the like and these are being shared as usable insights. PWR PWR

