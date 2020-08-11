Bengal govt averse to raising power tariff for common man : Min

The West Bengal government is averse to raising power tariff to avoid additional burden for the common man when they are facing the coronavirus crisis, state Power Minister Sohandeb Chattopadhyay said on Tuesday. The state is facing problems in meeting the pollution standards set by the National Green Tribunal for its very old thermal power plants as it requires huge capex, he said.

All capex has to be computed for electricity tariff. "We cannot raise power tariff as that will add to the COVID pandemic woes of the common man. .. Early estimates indicate that Rs 1,000 crore may be required for the pollution control systems," the minister said.

"A five member committee of West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd has been formed to strike a balance between pollution system cost and impact on tariff," he said. The state had in the past urged the West Bengal Electricity Regulatory Commission not to push for tariff hike to protect the common man.

State-owned Kolaghat Thermal Power Station in East Midnapore is a three decade-old power station which needs huge capex to meet NGT's pollution control criteria. Chattopadhyay did not rule out replacing the four polluting 210 MW thermal units of the power station if the upgrade cost is not a viable option in the interest of consumers.

National Green Tribunal had given the state government time till December 2022 to control pollution caused by nitrogen and sulphur gas emitted from the four units. The plant has a total of six units. Post the NGT order electro static precipitators have been installed in the mouths of the chimneys of the power plant's units for reducing pollution caused by emission of fly ash, officials said.

But it has not been able to address the issue of pollution that is caused due to the emission of sulphur and nitrogen gas, they added..