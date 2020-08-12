Left Menu
Hyderabad to host Medtronic's largest global R&D centre outside US

Global leader in medical technology Medtronic has decided to invest Rs 1,200 crore in scaling up and expanding its current research and development centre into a modern engineering and innovation hub in Hyderabad.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-08-2020 12:04 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 12:00 IST
The plan includes setting up ultra-modern labs including high-end robotic-assisted surgery equipment.. Image Credit: ANI

Global leader in medical technology Medtronic has decided to invest Rs 1,200 crore in scaling up and expanding its current research and development centre into a modern engineering and innovation hub in Hyderabad. The Medtronic Engineering and Innovation Centre (MEIC) will be the largest global R&D centre outside of the United States for the company. The investment is dedicated to building new capabilities in the region, setting up ultra-modern labs including high-end robotic-assisted surgery equipment.

"Medtronic's investment in India is a testament to our commitment to the region and we are proud to be collaborating with the government of Telangana on this major investment in the country," said Omar Ishrak, Executive Chairman and Chairman of the board. "The expansion of MEIC will help us use medical technology to alleviate pain, restore health and extend life for patients around the world, which is also aligned with the government's vision to improve access to healthcare for patients in India," he said in a statement.

The state government of Telangana and Medtronic have been in discussion for the last two years regarding the modalities of investment. During his visit to the United States in 2016, Minister for Industries and IT KT Rama Rao and his team of officials met Ishrak. The partnership was finally announced on Tuesday evening via a virtual meeting. "We are delighted that Medtronic has chosen Hyderabad as its largest R&D base outside the United States and intends to create about 1,000 jobs in the next few years," said Rao.

"It is indeed a great honour for the city to host this centre and it is a testimony to Hyderabad's growing prowess in the medical devices sector," he said. (ANI)

