CyberProof Ranked as a Midsize Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) Leader by Independent Research Firm

CyberProof Inc., a UST Global company, announced today it was recognized as a leader in the latest Forrester Research, Inc. evaluation of Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 12-08-2020 12:07 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 12:06 IST
CyberProof. Image Credit: ANI

"We are delighted that CyberProof was recognized as a leader in the Forrester Wave," said Tony Velleca, Chief Executive Officer, CyberProof. "We believe that this achievement is a strong endorsement of our disruptive approach to cyber defense. Our customers are complex global enterprises facing issues such as the pandemic-driven remote working and GDPR requirements that require a fresh approach to cyber defense - our references demonstrate how we're helping them to solve these. In our opinion, Forrester's report validates this by pointing out how the leading Midsize MSSPs are often selected against larger counterparts due to their new and refreshing approach to MSS delivery." "Our managed security service is platform-enabled giving full transparency and enabling a collaborative delivery model desired by our customers. The Forrester report also mentions SeeMo, our virtual analyst, who enriches, automates, and augments the work of our own and our customers' analysts," Tony added.

"In a time of increasing cyber-attacks, we believe this report showcases the performance strengths of CyberProof's integrated platform and service offering, which leverages next-generation technologies to mitigate business risk," said Yuval Wollman, President, CyberProof, "We think the report highlights our expertise across multiple capabilities, particularly in the areas of security automation, orchestration and response, incident management and collaboration, threat & vulnerability intelligence, and our focus on technical and business value. We also feel it points to the advantages of our 'single pane of glass' platform, as well as our Use Case Factory which continuously improves customers' prevention, detection, and response capabilities in line with their attack surface," he added. The research conducted by Forrester explores a total of 26 criteria, 17 of which CyberProof received the highest possible score. CyberProof was one of 12 companies that were evaluated in the report, and one of three named a leader among global midsize managed security services providers.

Additional findings from the report include: CyberProof excels with its virtual analyst, SeeMo. SeeMo enhances the vulnerability and threat intelligence context behind each alert as well as automating steps of the incident investigation and remediation process to accelerate workflows.

CyberProof has a strong roadmap of future features and planned improvements. Customer references note CyberProof's automation, flexibility, and highly skilled staff as key differentiators.

Download a copy of the report: Forrester Research, 'The Forrester Wave™: Midsize Managed Security Services Providers, Q3 2020', Jeff Pollard & Claire O'Malley.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

