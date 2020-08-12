Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telecoms deal lifts Europe, FTSE shines despite record GDP slump

"Consolidation between operators would be positive for the industry as it would reduce competitive pressure on prices and improve the return on capital," Domenico Ghilotti, an analyst at Equita wrote in a note. Meanwhile, London's FTSE 100 rose 0.6% as investors focused on signs of a recovery in economic output in June, shrugging off a record 20.4% plunge in the second quarter, the largest contraction reported by any major economy.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 14:23 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 14:14 IST
Telecoms deal lifts Europe, FTSE shines despite record GDP slump
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

Telecommunications stocks boosted European bourses on Wednesday after a billion dollar takeover offer for Switzerland's Sunrise Communications, while London's FTSE 100 gained on bets of more stimulus after a collapse in UK's quarterly economic output.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.3%, gaining for a fourth straight session. Sunrise Communications surged 26% to hit a record high after Liberty Global launched a takeover offer for the Swiss telecoms group in a deal valued at 6.8 billion Swiss francs ($7.40 billion).

Shares in German telecoms investor Freenet, Sunrise's largest shareholder, jumped 15.4%, while the broader sector gained 1.6%. "Consolidation between operators would be positive for the industry as it would reduce competitive pressure on prices and improve the return on capital," Domenico Ghilotti, an analyst at Equita wrote in a note.

Meanwhile, London's FTSE 100 rose 0.6% as investors focused on signs of a recovery in economic output in June, shrugging off a record 20.4% plunge in the second quarter, the largest contraction reported by any major economy. June output grew by 8.7% from May, just above economists' average expectation in a Reuters poll for an 8% rise.

"It's been widely expected that UK will be in a recession. But the fact that May number was upgraded and the June number was better than expectations, is offering a little bit of encouragement," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. "Markets are more interested in debating the pace of the recovery."

Markets globally have rallied this week on the back of improving data from China and Europe, signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine and a fresh U.S. stimulus. However, Wall Street indexes fell overnight on growing uncertainty about a stalemate in Washington over the stimulus deal.

Among other individual movers, Danish enzyme maker Novozymes fell 5.8% after it issued a weaker profit outlook than previously forecast. European food-ordering firm Just Eat Takeaway.com NV rose 3.9% after reporting higher revenue and underlying profit for the first half of 2020.

British online fashion retailer ASOS jumped 7.2% as it forecast full-year sales and profit significantly ahead of market expectations.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. postal service reorganization sparks delays, election questions

A shakeup of the U.S. Postal Service is leading to mail delays, union officials said on Tuesday, heightening concerns that an ally of President Donald Trump is destabilizing the service as millions of Americans consider whether to cast thei...

Athletics-Paris marathon cancelled as COVID-19 cases pick up in France

This years Paris marathon has been cancelled, organisers said on Wednesday, as France battles against a resurgence of the COVID-19 virus.The marathon was originally due to take place on April 5 but had been postponed to Nov. 15 because of t...

Bulandshahr accident: Over 15 motorcycles brought to police station, owners questioned

Over 15 motorcycles were brought to a police station here on Wednesday and their owners questioned over the death of a 20-year-old woman, who was visiting home from the US, in a Bulandshahr road accident, police said. The information has al...

COVID-19 made 3/4 Indian learners rethink career path: Study

The COVID-19 pandemic has made more than three out of four Indian learners to rethink their career path, according to a survey. As per the findings of the survey conducted by learning company Pearson, 87 percent of Indian students think onl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020