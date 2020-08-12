Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reliance Foundation to partner W-GDP, USAID to bridge gender digital divide in India

The partnership was announced at a Women's Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) event hosted by Deputy Secretary of State of the United States Stephen Biegun and with special guest, Ivanka Trump, Advisor to the President of the United States, and Deputy USAID Administrator Bonnie Glick, it said in a statement. Ivanka Trump said: "The W-GDP Fund was created to source and scale the most innovative programmes to advance women's economic empowerment.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 14:56 IST
Reliance Foundation to partner W-GDP, USAID to bridge gender digital divide in India
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, on Wednesday said it has forged a new partnership with US Agency for International Development and W-GDP to bridge the gender digital divide in India. The partnership was announced at a Women's Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) event hosted by Deputy Secretary of State of the United States Stephen Biegun and with special guest, Ivanka Trump, Advisor to the President of the United States, and Deputy USAID Administrator Bonnie Glick, it said in a statement.

Ivanka Trump said: "The W-GDP Fund was created to source and scale the most innovative programmes to advance women's economic empowerment. We are leveraging the resources and expertise of the US government and the private sector so that activities have enduring, deep effects on the communities they reach." John Barsa, Acting Administrator, USAID, said: "Global prosperity will remain out of reach if we exclude half the population. At the US Agency for International Development (USAID), we believe investment in women is key to unlocking human potential on a transformational scale. The W-GDP Fund at USAID is financing innovative solutions to close the economic gap between women and men and help our partners advance on their Journeys to Self-Reliance." At the event, through a virtual video message, Nita M Ambani, Founder and Chairperson, Reliance Foundation, said, "I am delighted and proud to announce that Reliance Foundation is joining forces with W-GDP, through our partnership with USAID. Together, we shall launch the W-GDP WomenConnect Challenge across India, in the fall of 2020. At the heart of this partnership, is our shared goal to help bridge both the gender divide and the digital divide in India." The W-GDP Women's Connect Challenge (WCC) supports private sector-led approaches that close the gender digital divide, expands business opportunities, and empowers women. As part of programme, W-GDP will partner with the Reliance Foundation to create an India-specific expression of the WCC and incorporate the lessons of previous W-GDP WCC Rounds. In 2016, Reliance launched Jio – a tech ecosystem that has ushered in digital life for 1.3 billion Indians and delivered first-hand a pan-India digital revolution that has transformed lives in ways unimaginable before.

Today, Jio is the largest digital services company in India, and the second-largest in the world, the statement said, adding as many as 120 million Jio users are women, and the number is growing rapidly. This year Reliance Foundation is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and over the last decade has impacted the lives of 36 million Indians.

"Together, Jio and Reliance Foundation will make a tremendous contribution to the W-GDP Initiative in India to help bridge the gender digital divide," the statement added. In February 2019, the White House established the Women's Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP) Initiative, the first whole-of-government approach to women's economic empowerment.

W-GDP seeks to reach 50 million women in the developing world by 2025 by focusing on three pillars – women prospering in the workforce, women succeeding as entrepreneurs, and women enabled in the economy. W-GDP leverages a new innovative fund, scaling private-public partnerships that address the three pillars. In its first year alone, W-GDP programs reached 12 million women across the globe.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Coping with campus coronavirus: U.S. fraternities, sororities give it the old college try

Sixteen gallons of hand sanitizer sat in the foyer of the Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority house at the University of Wisconsin as house mother Karen Mullis reconfigured tables in the dining room to maintain social distancing.Upstairs, the sorori...

U.S. postal service reorganization sparks delays, election questions

A shakeup of the U.S. Postal Service is leading to mail delays, union officials said on Tuesday, heightening concerns that an ally of President Donald Trump is destabilizing the service as millions of Americans consider whether to cast thei...

Athletics-Paris marathon cancelled as COVID-19 cases pick up in France

This years Paris marathon has been cancelled, organisers said on Wednesday, as France battles against a resurgence of the COVID-19 virus.The marathon was originally due to take place on April 5 but had been postponed to Nov. 15 because of t...

Bulandshahr accident: Over 15 motorcycles brought to police station, owners questioned

Over 15 motorcycles were brought to a police station here on Wednesday and their owners questioned over the death of a 20-year-old woman, who was visiting home from the US, in a Bulandshahr road accident, police said. The information has al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020