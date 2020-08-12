Left Menu
Development News Edition

New tariff plan is not a new service: VIL counters Trai on priority offering

Currently, Trai is probing VIL's priority plan RedX and Bharti Airtel platinum offerings to see if network preference to specific customers leads to deterioration of services for other non-premium subscribers or violates any norms. The regulator had shot off questions to the two operators asking them to explain their positions on the controversial issue and provide relevant data to substantiate their claims.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 15:54 IST
New tariff plan is not a new service: VIL counters Trai on priority offering
Representative image Image Credit: Piqsels

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) has justified its pay-more-for-priority-experience plan offered to its subscribers, and also said that telecom operators face a double whammy of having to make continuous investments in an era of call and data charges falling way below cost due to cut-throat competition. Responding to questions raised by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) over the priority plan, Vodafone Idea argued that a new tariff plan is not a new service.

VIL has countered Trai's contention that the RedX plan, which commits higher speeds, should have been informed separately so different aspects could have been examined before such service was launched. "It is not a new service and the service remains same... A new tariff plan is not a new service," VIL said in its reply to Trai on the priority plan.

Vodafone Idea also flagged the financial stress being faced by operators like itself. It said the operators "have been compelled to reduce prices and go below costs with a double whammy of making continuous investments in the networks to cater to unprecedented increase in data usage arising out of below costs tariffs". PTI has seen a copy of VIL's submissions to Trai.

An e-mail sent to Vodafone Idea Ltd did not elicit a response. VIL has urged the regulator to consider periodic reporting on the service quality and and other material provided by the company "to objectively arrive at its query/ conclusions".

"The overall better experience to subscribers is the purpose of the tariff plan and we respectfully submit that start point of the question cannot be: 'induce customers to opt for REDX'. This is not the sentiment shared by consumers," VIL said in reply to a specific query. Trai had asked the company if any deterioration in services for non-RedX (non priority) subscribers could induce them to opt for RedX plan (priority plan) to get access to internet and particularly for crucial applications such as childrens' education.

VIL emphasised that its network has seen substatial capacity augmentation, resuting in more efficient use of spectrum and better services despite unprecedented traffic growth. VIL said proportion of RedX customers is a "very miniscule fraction" of overall 4G base. Trai's view in the question seems to be bereft of proper appreciation of the facts and material available with it, VIL said in its detailed response.

Defending the plan, VIL claimed that subscriber stickiness in this tariff plan is higher compared to other postpaid plans for the value and experience they got. Currently, Trai is probing VIL's priority plan RedX and Bharti Airtel platinum offerings to see if network preference to specific customers leads to deterioration of services for other non-premium subscribers or violates any norms.

The regulator had shot off questions to the two operators asking them to explain their positions on the controversial issue and provide relevant data to substantiate their claims. On its part, Airtel has strongly defended its platinum offering saying it was launched with bonafide understanding that the regulator does not have concerns over such an offering as no objection had been raised on a similar plan by Vodafone Idea for 8-9 months.

Airtel argued that operators often bundle their tariff plans and provide plan-linked benefits with regard to content, devices, and discounts for voice and data. "For example, Jio bundles its plans with free Hotstar OTT and also bundles JioPhone device with some of its plans only available on this phone... The offer by Airtel is no different from what was done by Vodafone Idea Limited in November 2019," Airtel has said.

Such offers are also a standard norm in banking, airlines, hospitality, and other industries where customers are given a differential treatment for higher spends, Airtel has said. Speed will be a differentiator as India embraces new technologies such as 5G, it pointed out.

"Any bar on offering differentiated services to customers on the basis of speed would...permanently impair the monetisation of 5G...take away the flexibility of operators to innovate and drive the Indian market," Airtel said..

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Jessica Simpson shares adorable photo of daughter Birdie Mae

American singer Jessica Simpson recently shared an adorable picture with her one-year-old daughter, Birdie Mae on Instagram, according to Fox News. In the picture, Simpson is seen rocking a white top with denim overalls, and Birdie Mae is s...

Man whose number is similar to Rhea's gets abusive calls

A resident of Kolhapur in Maharashtra has switched off his mobile phone for the past few days as he was receiving too many abusive calls from people who thought it was Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty number. Chakraborty is in news after ac...

Isuzu partners with TASL for vehicle services chain

Japanese utility vehicle maker Isuzu Motors on Wednesday said it has partnered with TVS Automobile Solutions TASL to allow its dealer partners in India to become franchisees of the multi-brand vehicle services chain, MyTVS, of the latter. U...

Pandemic to push Swiss federal finances into red

The Swiss federal government expects a financing deficit of 20.9 billion Swiss francs 22.87 billion and an ordinary budget deficit of 3.1 billion francs this year as the coronavirus pandemic hits revenue, it said on Wednesday. According to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020